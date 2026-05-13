Judo Federation Announces Squad For Cadet European Judo Cup

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has unveiled its squad for the "Millennium Team" Cadet European Cup 2026,scheduled to be held on May 16–17 in the Polish city of Bielsko-Biala, AzerNEWS reports.

The national team will compete with a 31-member delegation consisting of 17 boys and 14 girls across 16 weight categories.

In the boys' competition, Nihad Aghayev and Farid Rzazade will compete in the 50 kg category, while Farid Khudiyev, Ibrahim Talibov, and Rza Khalilli will fight at 55 kg. Mehman Asgarov and Mahammadali Huseynov are set to compete in the 60 kg division, with Ilkin Garayev and Elgun Alakbarov representing Azerbaijan at 66 kg.

Sadig Mammadov and Yusuf Nazar will fight in the 73 kg division, while Yagub Mammadov and Aykhan Hasanli will compete at 81 kg. Omar Akhundov and Nuraddin Aliyev are entered in the 90 kg class, and Tamerlan Aliyev, together with Ruslan Kazimov, will represent Azerbaijan in the heavyweight +90 kg category.

In the girls' tournament, Azerbaijan's lineup features Sunay Salamova and Zahra Guliyeva at 40 kg, Parvin Sevkhanli and Fatima Abdullayeva at 44 kg, and Konul Eyvazli alongside Fatima Farmanzade at 48 kg.

Zahra Movlamverdiyeva and Tovsiyya Babayeva will compete in the 52 kg division, while Gulnaz Mammadtaghiyeva and Samaya Yusifli are set for action at 57 kg.

Meanwhile, Nazakat Valiyeva and Zilan Huseynli will represent the country at 63 kg, with Masuma Mammadli competing at 70 kg and Zemfira Aliyeva in the +70 kg category.

The tournament is expected to attract strong international competition, bringing together 786 judokas, including 449 boys and 337 girls from 36 countries.