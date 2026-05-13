Humic Acid Market Revenue To Exceed USD 1.62 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The humic acid market is expanding due to growing emphasis on soil health, increasing demand for eco-friendly agricultural solutions, and rising adoption of sustainable farming practices, with the U.S. market expected to reach USD 0.17 billion by 2035.

Austin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Humic Acid Market

The market for humic acid is expanding rapidly due to the growing emphasis on organic and sustainable farming, increased understanding of soil health through humic substances, and an increase in demand for ecologically friendly farming methods.









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The U.S. Humic Acid Market is projected to grow from USD 0.07 Billion in 2025 to USD 0.17 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.98%.

Growing awareness of soil health, the desire for high-efficiency humic acid formulations, and the adoption of organic and sustainable agricultural practices are some of the key drivers driving this market's expansion.

Growing Adoption of Sustainable and Organic Farming Practices to Boost Market Growth Globally

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the humic acid market is the increasing use of organic and sustainable agricultural methods. Humic acid is also being used increasingly frequently by farmers and agribusiness to improve soil fertility, boost crop yields, and practice ecologically responsible farming. Efficacy and application have risen with a growing understanding of humus technology and natural growth stimulants. When combined, these characteristics support sustained market expansion and broader uptake in agricultural markets.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Potassium Humate held the largest market share of 42.75% in 2025 as it is used in agriculture for soil fertility and increasing crop yield from ancient times. Fulvic Acid is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.36% due to high awareness about better bioavailability, rapid absorption rate of nutrients and suitability for modern high value crops.

By Grade

Technical Grade dominated with a 48.21% share in 2025 on account of its wide use in commercial farms, uniform quality and cost saving. Agricultural Grade is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.87% propelled by greater emphasis on eco-friendly farming methods and organic certification requirements.

By Application

Soil Conditioner accounted for the highest market share of 39.54% in 2025 owing to its direct influence on the fertility of soil, crop yield and agricultural productivity. Water Treatment is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 10.92% due to increasing need for environmental-friendly systems regarding water quality, contaminants and aquaculture productivity.

By Form

Powder held the largest share of 45.68% in 2025 on account of its longer shelf life, storage convenience, cost-effectiveness and use with traditional farming practices. Liquid is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.14% owing to higher water solubility, quicker plant uptake and precision farming & foliar application suitability.

By End-Use Industry

Agriculture held the largest share of 52.43% in 2025 as it is widely used in crop production, soil amendments and improve the quality of the crops. Aquaculture is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.05% owing to increased demand of natural growth enhancers, advent of enhanced water quality management and sustainable production of fish & seafood.

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Regional Insights:

Due to the region's widespread use of organic and sustainable farming methods, the European humic acid market is leading with a 38.72% share in 2025. The UK, France, and Germany are the primary markets. The increased usage of soil health, adoption of eco-friendly agricultural inputs, and advanced humic acid production methods are all responsible for this growth.

With a CAGR of 12.12%, the Asia-Pacific Humic Acid Market is expanding at the quickest rate because of the region's growing desire for organic and sustainable farming methods. China, India, Japan, and Australia are important markets that have increased demand for soil fertility and eco-friendly agriculture inputs.

Key Players :



Cifo Srl

Humic Growth Solutions Inc.

Humintech GmbH

Zhengzhou Shengda Khumic Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Mineral Technologies Inc.

HGS BioScience

Agbest Technology Co. Ltd

Arctech Inc.

Black Earth Humic LP

Daymsa (Desarrollo Agrícola y Minero S.A.)

The Andersons, Inc.

Jiloca Industrial S.A.

Saint Humic Acid

WestMET LLC

Omnia Specialities Australia Pty Ltd

Valagro S.p.A.

UPL Limited

Novozymes A/S

BASF SE Bayer AG

Recent Developments:

In January 2025, Cifo Srl launched Cifoumic, a bio-activator enhancing nutrient uptake and root growth. This liquid combines humic and fulvic acids to stimulate soil microorganisms and improve soil properties including water retention. Applied via fertigation, it suits various agricultural applications.

In January 2025, Humic Growth Solutions Inc. introduced Humi[K] Bio, a water-soluble humic acid granule with sea kelp and beneficial microbes. It enhances soil fertility, promotes sustainable practices, and improves nutrient uptake and stress tolerance, supporting healthy crop growth.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Soil & Crop Impact Metrics – helps you understand improvement in soil organic matter after humic acid application, crop yield enhancement per hectare, and reduction in chemical fertilizer dependency driven by humic acid adoption in agriculture.

Farmer Adoption & Behavioral Metrics – helps you evaluate adoption patterns across small-scale and large-scale farms, awareness levels of humic acid benefits among farmers, and repeat usage rates per farm annually.

Trade & Export-Import Statistics – helps you analyze leading exporting and importing countries, export-import volume trends, tariff and duty impacts, and the share of domestic production versus imports in the humic acid market.

Market Penetration & Agricultural Adoption Metrics – helps you assess adoption across conventional and organic farming systems, along with growth trends in small-scale versus large-scale farm utilization of humic acid products. Agronomic Performance & Soil Health Indicators – helps you understand long-term soil fertility improvement, nutrient retention efficiency, microbial activity enhancement, and overall sustainability impact of humic acid usage in agriculture.

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