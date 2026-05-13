Mos Margherita Holds Talks With Top Leadership In Honduras, Meets Indian Diaspora Members

MENAFN - IANS) Tegucigalpa, May 13 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, currently on a visit to Honduras, held a series of meetings with top leadership of the Central American country aimed at deepening bilateral ties between the two nations.

The MoS also interacted with the members of the Indian community and alumni of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) in Honduras, lauding their contribution in enhancing bilateral partnership relations and fostering people-to-people connections.

Taking to his social media platform X on Wednesday (Indian time), Margherita said, "Pleased to interact with ITEC alumni and members of the Indian community in Honduras. Appreciated their important role in strengthening India-Honduras relations and deepening bilateral and people-to-people ties."

Earlier on Tuesday, Margherita met Honduras' Foreign Minister Mireya Aguero, as both leaders reviewed the growing momentum in bilateral relations and reaffirmed the shared commitment to enhance institutional collaboration.

Following the meeting, the MoS took to X and posted: "Pleased to meet Mireya Aguero, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Honduras. Discussed the steady progress in bilateral relations and reaffirmed our shared commitment to strengthening institutional engagement and cooperation."

Margherita also held a meeting with Honduras' first Vice President, Maria Antonieta Mejia, where the two sides discussed ways to further deepen bilateral ties.

Sharing the details of the interaction on X, the MosS posted: "Happy to meet María Antonieta Mejía, First Vice President of Honduras. Exchanged views on a wide range of issues related to strengthening bilateral ties."

Continuing his bilateral engagements, Margherita met Honduras' Secretary of Culture, Arts and Heritage, Yasser Handal Carcamo, and discussed deepening people-to-people ties and enhancing cooperation in arts, yoga, wellness, cinema, and cultural exchanges.

Margherita arrived in Honduras on Monday after concluding his visit to Costa Rica, where he attended the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Costa Rican President Laura Fernandez, met several ministers and interacted with the Indian community.