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Prateek Yadav Brought Dead To Civil Hospital Doctor Reveals Timeline News #Shorts


2026-05-13 02:45:23
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Devesh Chandra Pandey confirms Prateek Yadav was brought dead to Civil Hospital at 5:55 AM. Police informed and body sent for postmortem. Latest update on the case.

MENAFN13052026007385015968ID1111107023



AsiaNet News

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