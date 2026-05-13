Prateek Yadav Brought Dead To Civil Hospital Doctor Reveals Timeline News #Shorts

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Devesh Chandra Pandey confirms Prateek Yadav was brought dead to Civil Hospital at 5:55 AM. Police informed and body sent for postmortem. Latest update on the case.

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