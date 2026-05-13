South Asia Can't Afford A US-China Blowup - Or A Trump-Xi Deal

MENAFN - Asia Times) As US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping convene in Beijing this week (May 14–15, 2026), the world's two largest economies are attempting-once again-to stabilize a relationship strained to breaking point by punitive tariffs and an emerging technological iron curtain.

The agenda is dense with unresolved friction: the fragile“October Truce” that temporarily halted 2025's aggressive tariff escalations, tightening restrictions on AI agents and an increasingly precarious rare earth minerals arrangement.

But it is the fallout from the US-Israel's war on Iran-now constricting the Strait of Hormuz and sending shockwaves through energy-dependent Asian economies-that casts the longest shadow over the talks.

Formally framed as a bilateral de-escalation exercise, the summit's real significance extends far beyond Washington and Beijing. Its outcome will shape the strategic room for maneuver of South Asia-a region of nearly two billion people where economic survival and national security have become inseparable variables.

South Asian governments have, in effect, become practitioners of calibrated ambiguity. Chinese capital continues to flow into large-scale infrastructure while Western partners remain central to security cooperation and market access.

Most capitals are hoping for a familiar equilibrium: enough US–China competition to preserve their bargaining space and sustain“China Plus One” manufacturing shifts, but not enough escalation to trigger a global slowdown or force binary alignment.

India sits at the center of this balancing act, and its contradictions are increasingly visible. New Delhi has anchored its external security posture in the Quad and in expanding high-tech defense cooperation with Washington, driven largely by concerns over Chinese assertiveness along the Line of Actual Control.

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Yet any unexpected US–China thaw-a transactional“Grand Bargain” between Trump and Xi-could complicate this trajectory. Indian strategic planners quietly worry that reduced friction over Taiwan may embolden Beijing elsewhere, including in Arunachal Pradesh.

At the same time, a partial easing of the Iran-linked energy shock would provide crucial relief to India's inflation-sensitive economy. For now, New Delhi is likely to hold its established course: tightening defense ties with the West while sustaining a controlled, transactional economic engagement with China.

Pakistan presents a contrasting and more linear alignment. Now more deeply embedded in CPEC 2.0, Islamabad is shifting from basic infrastructure to higher-end industrial cooperation-reflected in its recent electric vehicle partnership with BYD, while managing 44 new Special Administrative Zones (SAZs).

A more stable US–China relationship would provide the economic breathing room to sustain Chinese investment at this critical juncture. For Islamabad, Beijing remains both development lifeline and strategic anchor against India, even as this narrows the scope for meaningful re-engagement with a more protectionist Washington.

Elsewhere, smaller South Asian states are refining a more agile form of diplomacy.

Bangladesh has leveraged shifting supply chains to secure a key 2026 bilateral arrangement fixing US garment tariffs at 19 percent, while simultaneously expanding defense cooperation with Beijing - including a January 2026 agreement with CETC to establish domestic drone manufacturing capacity.

Afghanistan, in the meantime, has emerged as an increasingly consequential node in the broader competition. With US sanctions still in place, China has moved to secure long-term mining contracts for poly-metallic and critical minerals in Faryab province, effectively integrating Kabul into its resource-security architecture.

The so-called“buffer states” are entering a particularly sensitive phase.

Bhutan continues to navigate delicate boundary negotiations with China under its“Three-Step Roadmap,” while simultaneously advancing the Gelephu Mindfulness City - an ambitious special administrative model balancing Indian security concerns with experimental digital finance frameworks.

Sri Lanka and the Maldives, both confronting significant debt pressures in 2026, remain locked in cycles of refinancing and renegotiation. Male alone faces over $1 billion in obligations this year. Both countries' survival strategies rest on a familiar duality: securing Chinese debt flexibility - frequently through AIIB-mediated rollovers - while preserving India-first security arrangements.

The Bay of Bengal has quietly transformed into a central theater of this evolving contest. Once treated as strategic periphery, it is now a dense maritime corridor of ports, surveillance infrastructure, and competing influence networks.

China's connectivity projects continue to fuel Indian anxieties over encirclement, while the United States increasingly views the region as a counterweight arena. Any escalation in the Pacific - or renewed disruption in the Strait of Hormuz - would transmit immediate economic shockwaves through South Asia's energy supply chains and shipping routes.

Overlaying all of this is a deeper layer of technological fragmentation. The Beijing discussions on AI governance and semiconductor restrictions are likely to raise the cost of industrial upgrading for developing economies further still.

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As automation reshapes garment production and other labor-intensive sectors, the developmental divide will widen between countries that invest early in digital infrastructure and those that remain locked into low-value manufacturing cycles. Pharmaceuticals, shipbuilding, and IT services are emerging as the more durable pathways for those navigating this structural shift.

Expectations from the summit remain deliberately restrained. Limited announcements on agricultural purchases, Boeing aircraft, and energy trade are possible, alongside tentative steps toward Middle East de-escalation.

But few in the region anticipate anything resembling a strategic reset. For South Asia, the decisive variable is not what is declared in Beijing-it is what each state does at home in response.

Those that strengthen institutional resilience, diversify partnerships, and adapt their economic structures will be better positioned to absorb whatever shocks follow.

In a region defined less by ideology than by the art of adjustment, the Trump–Xi summit will not redraw the map. But it will quietly redraw the margins within which South Asia's next decade must be negotiated - and that, in a world of tightening constraints, may be consequential enough.

Jannatul Naym Pieal is a Dhaka-based journalist, writer and researcher with over a decade of experience in professional journalism. He has worked across a range of topics, including politics, economics, society, climate change, gender and human rights. He is also the author of 10 published books and a researcher focusing on Bangladesh's media industry and its intersections with broader social and academic fields.

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