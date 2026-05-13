JPF Unveils Digital Media Centre, New Studios On 55Th Anniversary

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Press Foundation (JPF), publisher of Al Rai and The Jordan Times, on Tuesday marked its 55th anniversary with the launch of a new phase of digital transformation, unveiling a digital media centre and state-of-the-art studios.

Deputising for the prime minister, Minister of Government Communications Mohammad Momani attended the ceremony, which was also attended by JPF Chairman Samih Maaytah, JPF General Manager Hassan Jzazi, Al Rai Editor-in-Chief Khalid Shagran, and The Jordan Times Editor-in-Chief Raed Omari, along with several officials and media professionals.

Momani described the inauguration of the digital media centre as a“significant and necessary step” that aligns with rapid technological advancements and the global shift towards digital media platforms.

He said that print journalism is no longer confined to the physical newspaper, but has evolved into an integrated ecosystem of digital platforms and social media, noting that the majority of readers today access news content digitally.

The minister added that national press institutions remain“reservoirs of professional journalism,” housing expertise capable of producing advanced content that reflects the Jordanian state's positions and key national issues.

On the recently approved digital media regulatory framework, Momani said that it is designed to be regulatory rather than punitive, aiming to create a legal environment that keeps pace with digital transformation. He noted that the digital platforms of licensed media institutions are considered licensed by default.

He also stressed the importance of tailoring content to different platforms, pointing out that audiences today demand a variety of formats, including short videos, visual content, infographics, and in-depth analytical reporting.

Momani also said that the key challenge for media institutions lies in producing analytical journalism that contextualises news, explains its dimensions, and explores its future implications, ensuring that accurate and meaningful information reaches the public.

For his part, Maaytah said that Al Rai is continuing its development strategy to reach Jordanian and Arab audiences across multiple platforms.

He stressed that the newspaper“will remain present through all its tools, both print and digital, as it carries Jordan's name, history, and national message.”

Maaytah noted that the foundation has worked over the past year to strengthen its digital presence, adding that media competition is no longer limited to the local level but extends to regional and global platforms, requiring continuous modernisation.

He underlined that Al Rai has always been“part of the Jordanian state's tools in defending the nation,” stressing that the role of national media is to deliver professional content through modern platforms without compromising national or professional principles.

Despite the global decline in print circulation, Maaytah affirmed that the newspaper will continue publishing its print edition alongside its digital expansion, describing the transformation as“the beginning of the journey, not the end.”

He also commended government support and expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Prime Minister and the editorial, administrative, and digital teams in strengthening the foundation's media presence.

The ceremony featured the launch of several new platforms, including Al Rai Media, Al Rai Sport, Al Rai Kids (reviving the children's platform Hatem), and Atheer Al Rai, as part of the foundation's strategy to engage different audience segments through modern and diversified media content.