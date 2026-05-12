Tajikistan, China Discuss Expansion Of Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As part of his state visit to China, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, met with President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, to discuss a comprehensive range of issues pertaining to bilateral and multilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

The discussions were conducted in both expanded and limited formats, with the participation of official delegations from both sides, and were characterized by an atmosphere of full mutual understanding and deep trust. The agenda included an extensive review of bilateral and multilateral cooperation initiatives.

Xi Jinping referred to Emomali Rahmon as his“dear friend” and commended his personal contribution to strengthening statehood and advancing the development of Tajikistan. He noted that, under President Rahmon's leadership, Tajikistan has made significant progress in state-building and development, a performance warmly acknowledged by China.

The Chinese President emphasized that he was honored to confer the title of Honorary Professor of Peking University on Emomali Rahmon, noting that the recognition reflects both the deep respect of the Chinese people and the enduring friendship toward the President of Tajikistan and the Tajik nation.

Furthermore, Xi Jinping stressed that, despite global instability and shifts in the international environment, China and Tajikistan would continue to be good neighbors, close friends, and reliable partners, guided by mutual assistance, trust, and shared development objectives. He also expressed readiness to further consolidate the China–Tajikistan community with a shared future.

At the outset of the discussions, President Rahmon expressed gratitude for the invitation to the state visit and the warm hospitality extended to him. He highlighted that bilateral relations are developing rapidly within the framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership, aligned with the fundamental interests of both nations, and grounded in long-standing friendship and good-neighborly relations.

The delegations expressed satisfaction with the steady development of economic cooperation across trade, investment, industry, energy, agriculture, and other sectors of mutual interest. Particular emphasis was placed on the continuous growth of bilateral trade turnover and the expansion of Chinese investment in the Tajik economy. China remains one of Tajikistan's leading foreign economic partners, with more than 700 enterprises currently operating in the country with Chinese capital.

President Rahmon also expressed appreciation for China's support in implementing major infrastructure projects in Tajikistan, including strategic road construction initiatives, and expressed hope for continued mutually beneficial cooperation in this area.

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