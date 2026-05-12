Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Command Posts, Depots, Repair Units In Occupied Territories
In particular, two command-and-observation posts and one enemy command post were hit in the area of Selydove in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region.
In addition, a drone command post of the aggressor was struck near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.
Ukrainian troops also targeted a logistics depot in Novopoltavka, Zaporizhzhia region, and an enemy repair unit in Rozkvit, Luhansk region.Read also: Oil refinery, depots, and more: General Staff reports strikes on key Russian targets
Among other targets, areas of concentration of enemy manpower were struck in Donetsk in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region and in Okhrimivka in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces struck two radar systems, depots, and Russian deployment sites in the Donetsk region.
Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
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