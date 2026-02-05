Familiar Champions Await Fresh Battles At Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) From Roger Federer's record eight titles to Novak Djokovic's domination as he won three consecutive times from 2009-2011, the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships have long proved a popular stomping ground for former champions. And that tradition will continue this month as a quartet of previous men's winners prepare to compete in the emirate once more.

From February 23-28, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Ugo Humbert, and Stefanos Tsitsipas will all feature in Dubai, promising a mix of elite competition, dramatic storylines, and the unmistakable glamour that has made the ATP 500 event a highlight on the men's calendar. Coming one week after the city's WTA 1000 tournament features all the world's top 20 female players, the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Al Garhoud will light up once again with a stacked field that includes eight of the world's top 20 male players.

This year marks the first time since 2023 that Medvedev, ranked No12 in the world, will not arrive as the tournament's top seed. Yet it was that same 2023 tournament three years ago where he won his only Dubai title, beating that year's top-seed Djokovic in the semifinal. A former World No1, Medvedev is considered one of the most imposing hard-court players of his generation, with strong defensive resilience and surgical precision from the baseline.

Within 18 months of lifting the silver dhow trophy above his head, Medvedev had reached two consecutive semifinals at Wimbledon and the final of the Australian Open. A second Grand Slam title to accompany his 2021 US Open title remains elusive, but this year has gotten off to a strong start with victory in Brisbane bringing him a 22nd ATP title. The Muscovite's return to Dubai will be watched, as ever, by throngs of fans eager to see whether the popular 29-year-old can dominate under the Dubai lights once more.

Among those standing in Medvedev's way, aside from this month's top-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, World No10 Alexander Bublik, and British No1 Jack Draper, is his flame-haired compatriot Rublev – a winner in Dubai in 2022. If Medvedev embodies control, Rublev brings chaos, shuttling around the court and overwhelming opponents with raw power and relentless intensity.

The Dubai tournament's timing early in the season, coupled with its consistent conditions, suits his aggressive baseline style, and as he chases an 18th career title, he will be eager to rediscover the sharpness and conviction that carried him to glory four years ago.

The 2024 tournament in which Rublev defaulted in the final four provided somewhat of a surprise winner as Frenchman Ugo Humbert beat Bublik in the final to secure what was only his second ATP 500 title. Humbert was the fifth seed, but few fancied him to come through a tough draw that pitted him against compatriot Gael Monfils, three-time Slam winner Andy Murray, No3 seed Hubert Hurkacz, then-World No.4 Medvedev, and Bublik. Yet aside from an opening match wobble and a tough battle with Hurkacz in the last-eight, he did so without dropping a set.

Left-handed, elegant, and evidently fearless, Humbert's success resonated with fans who were reminded that Dubai is not only a stage for established stars, but also a launchpad for the next generation. His return this month will be closely followed as he looks to use fond memories and the confidence they can bring to kick-start a career that has since produced just one win, in Marseille.

Completing the quartet is Tsitsipas, the reigning champion who finally clinched his long-awaited Dubai crown after years of near misses. Following back-to-back final defeats in 2019 and 2020 to Federer and Djokovic, the Greek produced an assured performance to beat Auger-Aliassime to lift the trophy, his first ATP 500 title, and re-enter the world top 10. The 27-year-old's stylish all-court game has long captivated audiences, but if he is to defend his title this month, he will be achieving a feat no player has managed since Federer in 2015.

Beyond individual storylines, the presence of four former champions speaks to the enduring appeal of the Dubai championships. Few tournaments can boast such a strong emotional pull for players, many of whom cite the organisation, facilities, and atmosphere as among the best on Tour. The event's ability to attract champions back year after year is further testament to its standing within the sport.

For spectators, the 2026 tournament promises a rare blend of familiarity and unpredictability. Former champions bring confidence and expectation, but tennis rarely follows a script. As new challengers emerge and old rivalries are renewed, Dubai once again positions itself at the heart of the ATP Tour's early-season drama.

The 2026 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships will once again welcome the sport's biggest stars for two weeks of world-class action at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. The 26th edition of the women's WTA 1000 event runs from February 15-21, followed by the ATP 500 men's tournament from February 23-28.

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is owned and organised by Dubai Duty Free and held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

