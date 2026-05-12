NEET Exams: NTA Received Reports Of Irregularities On May 7, To Refund Fees To 2.3 Million Students​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) The National Testing Agency (NTA), which had conducted the NEET-UG 2026 examinations on May 3, decided to cancel them almost 10 days later on May 12, after 'incriminating' inputs began to surface, pointing to widespread irregularities in the examination procedure and an alleged paper leak.​

According to the NTA, it received the first reports of irregularities associated with the NEET (UG) examination on May 7 and, after duly examining the inputs from central and enforcement agencies, decided to cancel it altogether.​

The NTA, the umbrella body responsible for conducting examinations, has made it clear that students appearing in the NEET UG 2026 exams will be issued an examination fee refund as soon as possible, and that it will not charge any re-examination fees.​

The agency, in its clarification, also stated that it had implemented high-tech measures, such as GPS surveillance and watermarking, to ensure the security of the question papers; however, despite the stringent security arrangements, the question papers were leaked.​

The new re-examination dates will be officially announced shortly. Students will be notified separately. According to the NTA, a new admit card will be issued for the re-examination. The complete schedule for this process will also be shared by the NTA. Also, the students will not be required to reapply for examinations, as their previous registrations will remain valid.​

The NTA further said that it will bear the entire cost of conducting the re-examination using its own internal resources.​

Additionally, a helpline and email support facility remain operational to address students' queries and to provide any necessary assistance or information.​

The agency further acknowledged the inconvenience and trouble caused to students and their families due to re-examination, but stated that this was an essential step to uphold trust in the examination system.​

Regarding the discovery of a paper leak and related goof-up, it stated that in the evening on May 7, four days after the examination, it received certain information regarding alleged irregularities associated with the exam.​

This information was forwarded to central agencies on the morning of May 8 for independent investigation and necessary action. And after receiving credible input, the agency decided to cancel the exams.​

The NTA also said that it is extending its full cooperation to the investigating agencies and providing access to all relevant records.​

It has also urged students and parents to rely on official notifications and avoid falling for rumors circulating on social media.