Lioness Launches Live Hunt Near Safari Jeep In Gir Forest Video Goes Viral

A rare live hunt was witnessed in Gir forest during a safari at Sasan Gir Nature Safari Park. A lion and lioness launched a sudden chase near a tourist jeep. Lioness caught the prey within seconds. The video has gone viral, leaving viewers stunned.

We often watch lions hunting in TV documentaries, but tourists in Gujarat's Gir forest experienced it in real life during a safari. A shocking and unforgettable wildlife scene was witnessed at the Sasan Gir Nature Safari Park, the only natural home of Asiatic lions. The incident took place during a safari at Sasan Gir Nature Safari Park. Tourists were travelling in a safari jeep when a lion and a lioness suddenly began a hunt right in front of them.

A rare and spine-chilling wildlife incident was witnessed in the Gir forest, the only home of Asiatic lions, leaving tourists stunned during a safari at Sasan Gir Nature Safari Park tourists were observing lions from a safari jeep, a lion and a lioness suddenly launched a... twitter/TmEx8m7Hnb

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The moment left visitors stunned and speechless. Many tourists had never seen such close action during a safari.

The viral video shows the lioness quickly moving behind the safari jeep. She chased the prey at high speed and caught it within seconds. The entire scene happened very fast.

Viral Video Shows Lioness Hunting in Front of Tourists in Gujarat's Gir Forest twitter/2f11ifGqp8

- Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) May 12, 2026

Lions are often seen as strong and powerful animals. While they are sometimes observed hunting in the wild, such a close view of a live hunt is rare for tourists. In this case, visitors were able to see the full action from their jeep.

The lioness showed great speed and strength during the chase. The dramatic moment highlighted the natural behaviour of the big cats.

The full incident was recorded on camera. The 56-second video shows the hunt in different stages. It captures the lioness preparing, chasing, and finally pouncing on the prey.

ગીરમાં સિંહો શિકાર કરીને જીવન ચલાવે છે એ ખબર હોય પણ શિકાર થતો હોય એવું દૃશ્ય સામાન્ય રીતે જોવા મળતું નથી. સિંહ સફારીએ નીકળેલા પ્રવાસીઓને એ દુર્લભ દૃશ્ય જોવા મળ્યું. (વીડિયો સંભવત: 12-5-2026નો છે) twitter/AQLPE54Bhg

- Lalit Khambhayata (@lalitgajjer) May 12, 2026

The footage has gone viral on social media. Wildlife lovers and nature enthusiasts have widely shared the video. Many people have reacted with surprise and admiration for the raw power of the animals.

The viral clip has drawn attention from viewers across the country and beyond.

Sasan Gir Nature Safari Park is a major tourist attraction. Thousands of visitors come every year to see Asiatic lions in their natural habitat. The Gir forest is the only place in the world where these lions live freely in the wild.

The forest is known for its rich biodiversity and wildlife experiences. Tourists visit to see lions, other animals, and the natural beauty of the area.

Safaris are organised to allow visitors to observe animals from a safe distance. However, wildlife remains active and unpredictable in its natural environment.

This incident once again shows the untamed nature of the Gir forest. Wildlife continues to live and hunt naturally in the area.

The close encounter reminded tourists that they were observing animals in the wild, not in a controlled environment. The event added excitement to the safari experience, even though it was unexpected.

The live hunt, captured in detail, has become one of the most discussed wildlife videos online in recent days.

The sudden lion and lioness hunt near a safari jeep at Sasan Gir Nature Safari Park left tourists shocked.

The approximately one-minute video from the incident has gone viral, showing the strength and speed of the big cats.

The event highlights the true wild nature of the Gir forest, where Asiatic lions continue to thrive in their natural home.