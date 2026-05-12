TN CM Vijay Urges Jaishankar For Release Of Fishermen From Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging immediate diplomatic action for the release of Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan authorities. In his letter, Vijay highlighted the arrest of six fishermen from Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district by the Sri Lankan Navy on May 12. He stated that the fishermen had set out for fishing on May 10 and were detained along with their boat for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The Chief Minister identified the detained fishermen as Alex, Anthoni Rajan, Santhana Alocias, Arul They Britto, Albert, and Sahaya Selvashanu.

In the letter, Vijay wrote, "I wish to draw your attention to the arrest of six fishermen belonging to Mandapam in Ramanathapuram District by the Sri Lankan Navy today (12.05.2026). -2- The fishermen ventured for fishing on 10.05.2026 from Mandapam in Ramanathapuram District and were arrested along with their fishing boat for allegedly crossing IMBL. The six fishermen are Tvl, Anthoni Rajan, Santhana Alocias, Arul They Britto, Albert and Sahaya Selvashanu."

CM highlights plight of other detained fishermen

He further noted that 54 Indian fishermen are currently lodged in Sri Lankan prisons, while 264 fishing boats have been impounded by Sri Lankan authorities. Vijay urged the External Affairs Minister to use all available diplomatic channels to secure the early release of the detained fishermen and their boats, stressing the need for their safe repatriation.

"It is also brought to notice that, 54 fishermen are already in Sri Lankan Prison and 264 boats have been impounded by the Sri Lankan authorities. In this regard, I request you to take up the matter with the Sri Lankan Authorities through appropriate diplomatic channels to secure the release of the detained fishermen and their Boats at the earliest," the letter read. (ANI)

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