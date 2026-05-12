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Israeli Strikes Kill Seven in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) At least seven people were killed and seven others injured as Israeli strikes pounded multiple locations across southern Lebanon on Monday, the country's news agency reported.
In the village of Ebba, an Israeli airstrike claimed two lives and left five wounded. The Bint Jbeil district bore further losses when an Israeli drone strike hit a vehicle in the town of Haris, killing two occupants, while a separate drone-launched guided missile strike on the town of Yater killed one additional person.
The news agency identified two of the victims killed in the Nabatieh district as Yahya Ali Kobeissi, a bill collector employed by the Zebdine municipality, and Hussein Ahmad Kobeissi — both struck down by an Israeli drone while distributing bread to local residents. Separately, two paramedics belonging to the Islamic Health Organization's civil defense team sustained wounds during an Israeli airstrike as they carried out relief operations in the field.
The strikes triggered a new wave of mass displacement after the Israeli military issued urgent evacuation orders covering multiple towns and villages across southern and eastern Lebanon, forcing hundreds of families to abandon their homes in search of safety in surrounding areas.
On the other side of the confrontation, Hezbollah announced in separate statements that its forces had targeted Israeli troops at several positions across southern Lebanon on Monday, deploying explosive drones alongside a barrage of rockets.
In a separate development, a consignment of humanitarian and medical supplies — jointly provided by the EU and the French government — landed at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport.
The broader human toll of the conflict continues to mount. Cumulative data published Monday by Lebanon's Health Ministry placed the total death count from Israeli attacks since March 2 at 2,869, with a further 8,730 people injured.
In the village of Ebba, an Israeli airstrike claimed two lives and left five wounded. The Bint Jbeil district bore further losses when an Israeli drone strike hit a vehicle in the town of Haris, killing two occupants, while a separate drone-launched guided missile strike on the town of Yater killed one additional person.
The news agency identified two of the victims killed in the Nabatieh district as Yahya Ali Kobeissi, a bill collector employed by the Zebdine municipality, and Hussein Ahmad Kobeissi — both struck down by an Israeli drone while distributing bread to local residents. Separately, two paramedics belonging to the Islamic Health Organization's civil defense team sustained wounds during an Israeli airstrike as they carried out relief operations in the field.
The strikes triggered a new wave of mass displacement after the Israeli military issued urgent evacuation orders covering multiple towns and villages across southern and eastern Lebanon, forcing hundreds of families to abandon their homes in search of safety in surrounding areas.
On the other side of the confrontation, Hezbollah announced in separate statements that its forces had targeted Israeli troops at several positions across southern Lebanon on Monday, deploying explosive drones alongside a barrage of rockets.
In a separate development, a consignment of humanitarian and medical supplies — jointly provided by the EU and the French government — landed at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport.
The broader human toll of the conflict continues to mount. Cumulative data published Monday by Lebanon's Health Ministry placed the total death count from Israeli attacks since March 2 at 2,869, with a further 8,730 people injured.
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