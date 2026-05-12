IPL 2026: RR Star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns 'Masterchef' With 'Gol Roti', Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

Amid the ongoing IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals (RR) teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed his lighter side off the field by turning into a 'MasterChef' for a fun culinary session. Sooryavanshi has been making headlines with his aggressive batting and fearless strokeplay, emerging as a key player for the RR this season.

Since the last IPL season, the 15-year-old batting sensation has rewritten the record books, proving that age is just a number when it comes to raw talent. In the ongoing edition of the tournament, Sooryavanshi shattered multiple records, becoming the teenager to complete 400 runs in a single season, fastest and youngest to 100 T20 sixes, and the first player in league history to record two centuries before turning sixteen.

As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's batting skills have already become known to the cricketing world, the young star's off-field charm is now winning hearts just as fast as his batting, as he shares his playful side.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Attempts to Make 'Gol Roti'

Amid the gruelling IPL season, the Rajasthan Royals were engaged in a fun culinary activity in order to unwind and de-stress from their high-stakes matches. And, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the main attraction of the session as he attempted to make the perfect 'Gol Roti.'

In a video posted by the franchise on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Sooryavanshi was seen attempting to roll out the perfect dough, radiating the same confidence he displays when facing world-class bowling. The 15-year-old jokingly said that his roti was 'rounder than even his mother's.'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi even tried to showcase his 'professional' flipping technique, but the result wasn't exactly what he expected. While toasting the roti, the batting star accidentally dropped it on the floor. Despite the kitchen mishap, he lightheartedly insisted on being called 'MasterChef Vaibhav.'

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- Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 12, 2026

The fun culinary activity organised by the Rajasthan Royals was not just about the food, but about building team spirit and giving their young stars a much-needed break from the intense pressure of the IPL points table.

How Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Perform in IPL 2026?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been one of the standout performers with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2025. After his breakthrough debut season last year, the RR star has continued to evolve into a formidable force at the top of the order, showcasing a level of maturity and power that belies his age.

In the first five matches, Sooryavanshi registered the scores of 52, 31, 39, 78, and 0, aggregating 200 runs at an average of 40 and an impressive strike rate of 202.20. The 15-year-old was instrumental in the RR's victories in the first four matches of their campaign, often giving the team blazing starts at the top of the order and setting the tone for the middle order to capitalise on.

In the next six matches, the young batter scored 46, 8, 103, 43, 4, and 36, aggregating 240 runs at an average of 40.00 and a strike rate of 228.57. Though his strike rate has remained unchanged, his tally and the strike rate have continued to impress, reinforcing his status as one of the most explosive and consistent young talents in IPL 2026.

Overall, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the leading run-getter for the RR in IPL 2026, aggregating 440 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 236.56 in 11 matches.

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