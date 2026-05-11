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Passengers Evacuated After Smoke Detected on Turkish Airlines Jet in Kathmandu

Passengers Evacuated After Smoke Detected on Turkish Airlines Jet in Kathmandu


2026-05-11 04:05:44
(MENAFN) Passengers on a Turkish Airlines flight arriving in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu were safely evacuated on Monday after smoke was detected in the aircraft’s landing gear while it was taxiing, according to the airline.

The aircraft, an Airbus A330 operating flight TK726 from Istanbul, had landed normally at Tribhuvan International Airport when smoke was observed coming from the landing gear during taxi operations. Airline officials said the evacuation was carried out as a precaution following instructions from air traffic control.

Emergency slides were deployed, and passengers were evacuated without injuries. The airline confirmed that the evacuation was completed successfully and that all passengers and crew were safe.

Preliminary technical assessments suggest the smoke may have been caused by a malfunction in a hydraulic pipe, though a full inspection has been launched to determine the exact cause.

Authorities are continuing to examine the aircraft, while the airline has arranged an additional flight to handle return travel for affected passengers.

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