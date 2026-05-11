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Hamas Says Israel Targeting of Gaza Police Aims to Fuel Chaos
(MENAFN) Hamas accused Israel on Sunday of deliberately striking Palestinian police infrastructure across Gaza to entrench disorder and block any path toward recovery, as fresh Israeli fire claimed the lives of two more officers in the south of the besieged territory.
The officers died in an early morning Israeli strike on their vehicle in Khan Younis — the latest in a string of attacks that Hamas says constitute flagrant breaches of a ceasefire that has nominally been in force since last October.
"Israeli attacks on police forces in Gaza represent a continuation of the occupation's crimes and terrorism against our people to perpetuate the state of lawlessness, sow chaos, and hinder any efforts to recover and restore normalcy to Gaza," Hamas said in a formal statement.
The group directed an urgent appeal to the international community, ceasefire mediators, and guarantors of the agreement, demanding they "impose an end to the occupation's aggression and daily violations."
Hamas further called for "providing the necessary protection and relief to the Palestinian people."
The human toll since the truce took effect has been severe. Israeli forces have killed approximately 850 Palestinians and wounded a further 2,433 through persistent shelling and gunfire violations, according to figures published by Gaza's Health Ministry.
The ceasefire itself came at the end of a two-year Israeli military campaign in Gaza — launched in October 2023 — that Hamas and Palestinian health authorities describe as genocidal. More than 72,000 people were killed and upward of 172,000 injured during the offensive, with the destruction cutting across 90% of civilian infrastructure in the territory.
The officers died in an early morning Israeli strike on their vehicle in Khan Younis — the latest in a string of attacks that Hamas says constitute flagrant breaches of a ceasefire that has nominally been in force since last October.
"Israeli attacks on police forces in Gaza represent a continuation of the occupation's crimes and terrorism against our people to perpetuate the state of lawlessness, sow chaos, and hinder any efforts to recover and restore normalcy to Gaza," Hamas said in a formal statement.
The group directed an urgent appeal to the international community, ceasefire mediators, and guarantors of the agreement, demanding they "impose an end to the occupation's aggression and daily violations."
Hamas further called for "providing the necessary protection and relief to the Palestinian people."
The human toll since the truce took effect has been severe. Israeli forces have killed approximately 850 Palestinians and wounded a further 2,433 through persistent shelling and gunfire violations, according to figures published by Gaza's Health Ministry.
The ceasefire itself came at the end of a two-year Israeli military campaign in Gaza — launched in October 2023 — that Hamas and Palestinian health authorities describe as genocidal. More than 72,000 people were killed and upward of 172,000 injured during the offensive, with the destruction cutting across 90% of civilian infrastructure in the territory.
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