Project Qatar To Drive Industrial Growth, Innovation Across Construction Sector

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Project Qatar 2026 is set to return for its 22nd edition from June 9 to 11, 2026 at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, reaffirming its position as the country's leading exhibition for building materials, construction equipment, and innovative technologies.

IFP Qatar announced the completion of preparations and revealed the details of the event during a press conference held at Qatar Chamber (QC), yesterday.

The event will be held under the patronage of H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, with the theme 'Manufacture, Build, Innovate' and will highlight its commitment to advancing industrial development, fostering collaboration, and driving innovation across the regional construction sector.

Addressing the event, Director of the Administrative and Financial Affairs Department at Qatar Chamber (QC) Hussein Yousef Al Abdul Ghani said,“Hosting the press conference reflects QC's continued commitment to supporting the private sector and enhancing its participation in specialised economic events, particularly those that contribute to stimulating business activity and strengthening the country's investment environment.

“Project Qatar is one of the region's leading specialised exhibitions in the construction sector, playing a vital role in strengthening business partnerships, fostering collaboration between local and international companies, and providing a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and showcasing the latest technologies and innovations.”

“Qatar Chamber is participating in the event as the Business Community Partner, in line with its continued support for impactful initiatives that reinforce Qatar's position as a regional hub for business and specialised exhibitions, while contributing to sustainable economic development,” he added.

Project Qatar 2026 reflects the growing role of the exhibitions and conferences sector as one of the key drivers of the national economy, serving not only as a platform for showcasing and marketing products and services, but also as a strategic enabler of stronger connections between investors, companies, and decision-makers amid the latest geopolitical developments in the region.

Meanwhile Manager of the Public Relations and Communications Department at Ashghal Abdulla Saad Al Saad noted that through its pavilion, Ashghal will showcase a number of its flagship projects alongside the latest technologies and innovative solutions used in project delivery, reflecting its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and improving project delivery efficiency while maintaining the highest standards.

This participation also represents an important opportunity to strengthen collaboration and build partnerships with contractors, suppliers, and consultants, in addition to facilitating the exchange of expertise and ideas that contribute to the continued development of Qatar's construction sector and support the objectives of national vision 2030, he said.

Commercial and Operations Director at IFP Qatar Hayat Bayan said,“Project Qatar 2026 delivers a positive message to local, regional, and international markets, reaffirming Qatar's ability to turn challenges into opportunities while maintaining business momentum and strategic partnerships despite the geopolitical developments across the region.”

“The exhibition serves as a professional platform bringing together public and private sector stakeholders under one roof, while creating direct channels of communication between companies, suppliers, contractors, and investors to support the creation of new business opportunities and partnerships through the showcasing of the latest products, machinery, construction solutions, smart systems, and advanced technologies,” she added.

Bayan noted, Project Qatar will feature a dedicated B2B matchmaking platform designed to facilitate partnership opportunities, strategic alliances, and business expansion through targeted meetings between buyers, suppliers, contractors, government entities, and international investors, transforming networking into tangible business opportunities and measurable outcomes.

Mohammad Ahmad Abdullah, Head of Public Relations and Communications at Qatar Primary Materials Company (QPMC), the Diamond Sponsor, said:“Our participation in Project Qatar 2026 as Diamond Sponsor reaffirms QPMC's role in supporting the construction sector and vital projects across the country by ensuring the efficient supply of primary materials and delivering reliable logistics solutions with high quality standards.”

The 22nd edition of the exhibition is set to attract broad participation from local, regional, and international companies specialising in construction, building materials, industrial technologies, infrastructure, energy, and engineering services.

Project Qatar 2026 is supported by a distinguished lineup of leading entities and companies, including Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Government Partner, Public Works Authority (Ashghal), the Strategic Partner, Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), the Sustainability Partner, Qatar Chamber, the Business Community Partner, Qatar Development Bank (QDB), the Development Partner, Al Sraiya Holding Group, the Platinum Sponsor, Qatar Primary Materials Company (QPMC), the Diamond Sponsor, Suhail Industrial Holding Group, the Industrial Sponsor, DHL, the Logistics Partner, BNI, the Business Networking Partner, and Saur Qatar, the Silver Sponsor.