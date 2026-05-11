Record Number Of Academic Bridge Programme Graduates Enter Education City Universities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Academic Bridge Programme (ABP), part of Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education (PUE), celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2026 under the theme“A Pathway to Excellence”, during a ceremony that took place at Multaqa (Education City Student Center).

The Class of 2026 included 163 graduates across three academic tracks: Social Sciences, Humanities and Visual Arts, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), reflecting the academic diversity offered by the Academic Bridge Programme.

The graduating class included 145 Qatari graduates, as well as 18 graduates from other nationalities, reflecting the diverse and inclusive learning environment fostered by the programme within Qatar Foundation's ecosystem.

On this occasion, ABP Director, Dr. Suhaim Khalaf Al Tamimi said:“Today, we celebrate an important milestone in our graduates' journey, one that marks the beginning of a new chapter filled with ambition and future opportunities. This occasion also reflects the ABP's 25-year journey of supporting and empowering students academically and personally as they prepare for university and beyond.

Dr. Al Tamimi highlighted that 68% of the Class of 2026 have so far received admission offers from universities within Education City, the highest percentage in the programme's history, reflecting the students' readiness to thrive in world-class academic environments and the programme's role in preparing graduates capable of contributing to a knowledge-based economy.

“What our graduates achieve today is not only a personal accomplishment, but also a reflection of continued investment in education and human potential, and a belief in the ability of young people to contribute to building a more prosperous and sustainable future.

“We look forward to seeing our graduates continue their journeys with confidence and ambition, using the knowledge, skills, and values they have gained to serve their communities and contribute to a nation that continues to invest in its people and empower them to lead across different fields.”

For many graduates, the Academic Bridge Programme represented more than a pathway to university, it was also a transformative personal experience.

Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Sulaiti, one of the graduates, said the programme helped him discover his potential while strengthening both his academic and personal skills, adding:“Through the programme, I learned how to become more independent, develop my way of thinking, and adapt to the demands of university life.”

After receiving three admission offers from Education City universities, Al Sulaiti chose to pursue Information Systems at QF's Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar.

Similarly, Fatima Abdulrahman Qutba described the programme as a supportive environment that helped ease her transition from high school to university life. She said,“The STEM track strengthened my academic and scientific skills and helped pave the way toward achieving my goal of gaining admission to QF's Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar.”