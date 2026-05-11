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Qatar Urges Response to Pakistan-Led Efforts to End US–Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has called on all involved parties to engage with Pakistan-led mediation efforts aimed at resolving the ongoing US–Iran conflict, according to the Qatari Foreign Ministry.
During a phone conversation on Sunday with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Sheikh Mohammed emphasized “the need for all parties to respond to these efforts in order to create the appropriate conditions for progress in the negotiations, leading to a comprehensive agreement that achieves sustainable peace in the region,” according to a statement shared on the social media platform X.
He also reiterated Doha’s “full” support for Islamabad’s diplomatic initiative, noting that “These efforts contributed to reaching a ceasefire” between Washington and Tehran, as stated in the call.
The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to further strengthen cooperation between Qatar and Pakistan, the ministry added.
The appeal comes amid heightened regional tensions following US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which prompted Iranian retaliation against Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, alongside the reported closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
During a phone conversation on Sunday with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Sheikh Mohammed emphasized “the need for all parties to respond to these efforts in order to create the appropriate conditions for progress in the negotiations, leading to a comprehensive agreement that achieves sustainable peace in the region,” according to a statement shared on the social media platform X.
He also reiterated Doha’s “full” support for Islamabad’s diplomatic initiative, noting that “These efforts contributed to reaching a ceasefire” between Washington and Tehran, as stated in the call.
The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to further strengthen cooperation between Qatar and Pakistan, the ministry added.
The appeal comes amid heightened regional tensions following US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which prompted Iranian retaliation against Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, alongside the reported closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
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