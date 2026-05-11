After Vijay Swears In As The 13Th CM Of TN, Trisha Posts 'Love Is Always Louder'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) A day after her rumoured beau Vijay was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, actress Trisha Krishnan shared a cryptic caption about“love is always louder”.

Trisha, on Monday, shared a picture of herself looking every inch gorgeous in an aqua-blue silk saree, which seems to be made of a silk blend. The saree has gold zari border running along the edges and pallu.

For the caption, she wrote:“The love is always louder (sic).”

The 43-year-old actress attended the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay on May 10 in Chennai and was accompanied by her mother Uma Krishna. For the occasion, the actress opted for a teal and gold saree paired with a cream blouse as she headed to Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai for the swearing-in ceremony.

Finally, Vijay is forming the government in Tamil Nadu with the support of several smaller parties after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections.

The supporting allies include the Indian National Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian Union Muslim League, and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam. Together, these parties helped TVK cross the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.

Vijay's party emerged as the single largest party after it secured 108 seats in the recently conducted Tamil Nadu assembly elections. With its victory, TVK has ended the alternating rule of the State's two dominant Dravidian parties, DMK and AIADMK.

The Governor has also directed Mr. Vijay to seek a vote of confidence in the Assembly on or before May 13, 2026.

Talking about the actress, she made her debut in 1999 with a minor role in the Tamil film Jodi. She was seen as a lead actress for the first time in the 2002 film Mounam Pesiyadhe.

She rose to fame with films such as Saamy, Ghilli, Aaru, and Unakkum Enakkum, Varsham, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Athadu, Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule, and Krishna.

Trisha made her Hindi cinema debut by starring in the film Khatta Meetha starring Akshay Kumar. She was last seen on screen in Thug Life directed by Mani Ratnam.