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Iran Says “Restraint Is Over” as US Tensions Escalate
(MENAFN) An Iranian parliamentary spokesperson declared Sunday that Tehran is no longer exercising restraint amid rising tensions with the United States, warning of potential retaliation at sea.
Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for Iran’s parliament’s Foreign Policy and National Security Committee, said on the social media platform X that “As of today (Sunday), our restraint is over. Any attack on our vessels will be met with a heavy and decisive Iranian response against US vessels and bases.”
He further cautioned that “the clock is ticking against the Americans’ interests,” adding, “The best course (for the US) is to surrender and make concessions,” and stating that “They must adapt to the new regional order.”
The comments come amid heightened regional instability following strikes carried out by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28. Those events triggered Iranian retaliation targeting Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, alongside the reported closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was later implemented on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, though negotiations held in Islamabad did not result in a lasting agreement. The truce was subsequently extended by US President Donald Trump without a fixed deadline, allowing space for continued diplomatic efforts toward a broader settlement.
Since April 13, the US has maintained a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime activity in the strategic waterway.
Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for Iran’s parliament’s Foreign Policy and National Security Committee, said on the social media platform X that “As of today (Sunday), our restraint is over. Any attack on our vessels will be met with a heavy and decisive Iranian response against US vessels and bases.”
He further cautioned that “the clock is ticking against the Americans’ interests,” adding, “The best course (for the US) is to surrender and make concessions,” and stating that “They must adapt to the new regional order.”
The comments come amid heightened regional instability following strikes carried out by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28. Those events triggered Iranian retaliation targeting Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, alongside the reported closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was later implemented on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, though negotiations held in Islamabad did not result in a lasting agreement. The truce was subsequently extended by US President Donald Trump without a fixed deadline, allowing space for continued diplomatic efforts toward a broader settlement.
Since April 13, the US has maintained a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime activity in the strategic waterway.
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