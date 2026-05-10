IAF's Six-Jet Suryakiran Display To Mark Somnath Temple's 75Th Anniversary Celebrations Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) is scheduled to perform an aerial display at Somnath Temple as part of the temple's 75th anniversary celebrations on Monday.

The performance will see six Hawk Mk-132 aircraft executing coordinated aerobatic formations above the historic temple complex, drawing together celebrations of heritage, aviation skill and national symbolism in Prabhas Patan.

Wing Commander Janmeet Sharma said the air display will be conducted on May 11 at 11 a.m. in the presence of the Prime Minister. "Six Hawk Mk-132 aircraft will take part in the exercise, forming part of the SKAT's scheduled demonstration at Somnath," he said.

The display forms part of the broader 'Somnath Amritparva-2026' commemorations being held at the first Jyotirlinga shrine.

According to officials, the SKAT, widely known as the“Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force,” will present a sequence of close-formation flying and aerobatic manoeuvres designed to demonstrate precision, discipline and teamwork.

The team is globally recognised for its synchronised displays and has conducted more than 800 performances across India and abroad, including in China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

Established in 1996, the team operates the Hawk Mk-132 aircraft manufactured in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

During their performances, the jets fly in extremely close formation, at times maintaining separation of less than five metres, requiring high levels of coordination and pilot expertise.

The team comprises 13 trained pilots and is led by Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi, a Su-30 MKI pilot, with Wing Commander Tejeshwar Singh serving as Deputy Leader.

The pilots operate under the team motto“Sadaiva Sarvottam”, meaning“Always the Best”, which reflects the emphasis on precision, discipline and consistent training.

Flight Lieutenant Kanwal Sandhu, the team commentator, said the display would be the first of its kind over the Somnath Temple, with six aircraft participating in coordinated aerial manoeuvres under the leadership of Group Captain Dasarathi.

She added that pilot training is conducted on the Hawk aircraft, which are also capable of operational deployment in emergency and combat scenarios, including difficult terrain and wartime conditions.

The aircraft are expected to fly at speeds ranging between 800 and 900 kilometres per hour during the display.

The sequence will begin with all six aircraft taking off together before splitting into formations to perform a series of aerial patterns.

These include close formation flying and coordinated manoeuvres requiring continuous communication between pilots and ground control.

Squadron Leader Aman Goyal will provide ground-based coordination support, relaying real-time information to pilots regarding wind conditions, aircraft spacing and operational safety parameters.

Safety measures have also been put in place to manage bird activity in the area. The Bird Hazard Control unit will remain on alert throughout the event.

Local authorities have carried out awareness efforts advising residents not to discard food waste in open areas ahead of the event, in order to reduce bird movement near the flight zone.

The team will also use deterrent firecrackers, designed to create noise without harming birds, if required.

In addition to aerobatic formations, the Hawk aircraft have recently been fitted with indigenous coloured smoke pods developed at the Indian Air Force's Base Repair Depot in Nashik. These allow the jets to release saffron, white and green smoke trails, creating patterns that represent the Indian National Flag across the sky.