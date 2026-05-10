Entrepreneur Brings Brazilian-Style Salon To Dubai

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – With two decades of experience in the sector, Brazil's Adriana Gabriella Lima opened a beauty salon in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, turning Brazilian expertise in the field into a competitive edge in that market. Opened in October last year, the business has remained in operation even as the conflict unfolds in the Middle East.

“The salon is called Brazilian Touch Beauty Boutique. I opened it to bring our Brazilian touch in beauty services to Arab women. Although there are salons in Dubai that employ Brazilians, there still wasn't a space owned by a Brazilian woman, and that makes a difference,” the entrepreneur explains.

Lima built her professional career in the beauty sector from a passion that emerged at a young age. Trained in visagism, aesthetics, and cosmetology, she now offers services at her salon ranging from hair treatments and facial care to body procedures, manicure, and pedicure.

“I believe one of the things that sets my salon apart is its personalized service. Before any procedure begins, clients go through an assessment to identify their hair or skin needs and define specific treatment protocols,” says the Minas Gerais native.

The salon also invests in an experience inspired by Brazilian culture, with music, hospitality, and techniques that are part of the tradition of Brazilian beauty salons.

Located in one of the world's leading cosmopolitan hubs, the salon welcomes clients of various nationalities, including Arabs.

“I can say there are many similarities between Brazilian clients and those there, especially in their interest in beauty care. However, some demands are quite specific. Among Arab women, there is very strong demand for hair-straightening treatments,” Lima says.

Hair treatments, scalp therapies, and body massages are also among the most sought-after services at the Dubai salon.“Compared to Brazilian women, I can say that Arab women visit the salon more frequently.”

Lima kept the salon operating even as the UAE came under attack amid the regional conflict. According to the entrepreneur, business slowed somewhat as some expatriates returned to their home countries-many clients have yet to return to Dubai.“I have a large client base, so I continued providing services,” she says. According to Lima, despite having fewer active clients over the past two months, the salon team remains complete and operating normally.

In fact, with the salon now established in the UAE, Lima is already working on standardizing its processes and is considering expanding the model to other Gulf countries in the future.

Influenced by an aunt who owned a beauty salon, Lima left her hometown in the countryside of Minas Gerais state at the age of 20 to study cosmetology in São Paulo. After graduating, she also began working as a technical educator in the professional cosmetics sector, providing training and courses for hairstylists across different regions of Brazil.

Alongside her work in education, Lima spent years working as a hairstylist while also managing her own salons. Seeking to further professionalize her career, the Brazilian entrepreneur completed a postgraduate program in the field in Cairo, Egypt, in 2010.

“My idea was to understand a different approach, especially the connection with more natural and traditional products, something that is already part of the culture in many Middle Eastern countries. I completed the specialization that same year and returned to Brazil,” she says.

Two years later, the Minas Gerais native took part in the creation of her own line of professional cosmetics for beauty salons. The brand began with products focused on hair straightening and treatment and expanded over the years with new formulations until building a complete portfolio for professional use.

The products of Merlot Professional International, developed in partnership with a manufacturer located in the countryside of São Paulo state, are characterized by the use of Brazilian active ingredients and vegan-oriented formulations, as well as lines with organic components.

“In 2022 I decided to start exporting my brand, and the first country was the UAE. After that, I took part in Beautyworld, one of the world's largest cosmetics trade fairs, and spent a year in Dubai alongside my husband, who is also my partner in the salon, working directly on presenting the brand to local salons and distributors,” the Brazilian entrepreneur recalls.

The professional line has already been sold in different Gulf markets, such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait, with around 30% of total production destined for the Arab market.

Report by Rebecca Vettore, in collaboration with ANBA

Read also:

Brazil conquers Arab beauty market

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

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