National Archives Digitize, Restore Hundreds Of Historical Works
In a post on X today, the ministry said that during 1404, the National Archives digitized 741 books, 232 manuscripts and 358 decrees, along with one genealogical record.
It added that in the same period, 830 books, 60 manuscripts and 4 decrees were restored and bound, while 32 new manuscripts were incorporated into the National Archives.
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