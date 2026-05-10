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National Archives Digitize, Restore Hundreds Of Historical Works

National Archives Digitize, Restore Hundreds Of Historical Works


2026-05-10 02:04:45
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Information and Culture (MoIC) says that in the solar year 1404, the National Archives digitized, restored and preserved hundreds of books, manuscripts and historical decrees, while dozens of new manuscripts were also added to its collection.

In a post on X today, the ministry said that during 1404, the National Archives digitized 741 books, 232 manuscripts and 358 decrees, along with one genealogical record.

It added that in the same period, 830 books, 60 manuscripts and 4 decrees were restored and bound, while 32 new manuscripts were incorporated into the National Archives.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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