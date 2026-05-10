50-Over Inter-Club Cricket Tournament Begins In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): An inter-club 50-over cricket tournament has kicked off in southern Ghazni province, an official said on Sunday.

Provincial Cricket Director Abdul Wadud Paktiawal told Pajhwok Afghan News the tournament was being played at the provincial stadium in the Asfanda area of Ghazni city and would run for two months.

He said Wafa Tigers defeated Qarabagh Champions by 212 runs in the opening match of the tournament.

He added the event had been launched by the Afghanistan Cricket Board's (ACB) domestic cricket department to strengthen inter-club cricket, assess players' abilities and identify new talent in order to introduce the best performers to higher-level competitions.

He explained players who perform well in the tournament would be selected for upcoming grade-two provincial tournaments based on set criteria.

Meanwhile, Wafa Tigers player Rahmatullah Ihsas said the tournament provided an important opportunity for young cricketers to showcase their talent and pave the way for higher-level competitions.

He added interest in cricket had increased significantly in Ghazni and such tournaments could further accelerate the sport's growth among youth.

Interest among young people in cricket has increased considerably in Ghazni province in recent years.

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