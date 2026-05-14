Russia Loses 1,060 Troops In Ukraine Over Past Day General Staff
In addition, Russian forces have lost 11,931 (+3) tanks, 24,557 (+3) armored combat vehicles, 42,053 (+68) artillery systems, 1,787 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,379 (+3) air defense systems, 435 (+0) aircraft, 352 (+0) helicopters, 1,381 (+6) ground robotic systems, 289,678 (+2,319) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,585 (+0) cruise missiles, 33 (+0) ships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 96,355 (+213) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,183 (+2) units of special equipment.
The data is being updated.
Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
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