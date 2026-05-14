China Urges Pakistan To Intensify US-Iran Mediation Efforts

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Pakistan to intensify its mediation efforts between the United States and Iran, and to contribute to effectively addressing issues related to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

This came during a phone call between Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Dar briefed Wang on Pakistan's recent mediation efforts to facilitate talks between Iran and the US. He also expressed hope to strengthen coordination with China to play a joint positive role in maintaining regional peace and stability, extending his appreciation for China's support for Pakistan's efforts to promote dialogue.

Wang reaffirmed China's principled position, praising Pakistan's role in facilitating US-Iran talks and extending the temporary ceasefire.

He expressed hope that Pakistan would maintain its confidence and contribute to restoring regional peace as soon as possible, which is also what the international community aspires to.

China will continue to support Pakistan's mediation efforts and will make its own contributions in this regard, Wang added.