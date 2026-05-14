Kerala Leadership Decision: After The Call From Delhi, Chennithala Retreats Into Silence

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 14 (IANS) As celebrations erupted in Congress circles following the announcement of V. D. Satheesan as Kerala's next Chief Minister, an air of silence and disappointment descended over the residence of veteran party leader Ramesh Chennithala, where hopes had remained very much alive until the very last moment.

For Chennithala, one of the senior-most leaders in the Congress and among the principal contenders for the top post, Thursday's decision was perhaps the closing of a political chapter he had long hoped would end at Cliff House - the official residence of Kerala Chief Minister.

A loyal organisational soldier for decades, Chennithala had risen through the ranks of the Congress at a remarkably young age, becoming a minister at just 27 in the cabinet led by then Chief Minister K. Karunakaran.

Even at 70, party insiders say, he believed seniority, experience and years of service to the Congress might finally tilt the balance in his favour.

Till Thursday morning, optimism reportedly lingered within his camp.

But around 10 a.m., according to sources close to the leader, a crucial telephone call came from senior party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Soon after receiving the message, Chennithala quietly withdrew to his bedroom.

For nearly half an hour, the veteran leader remained inside, even as close associates and legislators waited outside anxiously.

When he finally emerged, it had become clear that the Congress high command had settled on Satheesan.

What followed was a political disappearance of sorts.

Three of Chennithala's closest confidants, all newly elected MLAs, were closeted with him briefly before the veteran leader quietly slipped out through the rear entrance of the residence, avoiding the growing media presence outside his home.

As television crews and reporters waited for a reaction after Satheesan's formal announcement, aides simply maintained that“Chennithala is not at home.”

Sources later indicated that the senior Congress leader had begun travelling towards his hometown, Haripad, in Alappuzha district and was expected to proceed from there to the famed Guruvayur Temple for the early-morning darshan on Friday.

His absence is likely to be politically noticed because it means Chennithala may skip the customary Congress Legislative Party meeting later in the day, where Satheesan will formally be elected CLP leader, a moment that will officially seal the Congress' generational transition.