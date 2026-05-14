Asking The Wrong Question About Qatar

MENAFN - Asia Times) The recurring Washington argument over Qatar - is it friend or foe, ally or adversary, partner or problem? - tells us less about Doha than it does about ourselves.

Specifically, it tells us that a generation after the end of the Cold War and a quarter-century into the war on terror, American foreign policy discourse still cannot quite metabolize the existence of states that decline to be sorted into our moral file folders.

Qatar is, by any reasonable accounting, a country that does several things at once. It hosts Al Udeid Air Base, the largest American military installation in the Middle East and the operational hub for US activity from the Levant to the Hindu Kush.

It also hosts, or hosted until very recently, the political office of Hamas, an office it opened in 2012 at the explicit request of the US, which wanted an indirect channel to a movement it could not formally engage.

It has been designated a major non-NATO ally. It has also been investigated repeatedly for permissive treatment of charities and financial flows that ended up in the wrong hands.

After Israel bombed a Doha residential building in September 2025 in an attempt to kill Hamas leaders on Qatari soil, the first Israeli strike on a Gulf Cooperation Council state, Qatar publicly reaffirmed its partnership with Washington while privately, and not so privately, demanding to know why the US had not stopped its closest regional ally from attacking its other closest regional ally.