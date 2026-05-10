Ahmedabad Police Destroy Liquor Worth Rs 4.19 Crore Seized In Prohibition Cases

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, May 10 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Rural Police has destroyed 93,426 bottles and beer tins of seized foreign liquor worth Rs 4.19 crore in connection with prohibition cases registered at Dhandhuka, Dholera and Bagodara police stations, officials said on Sunday.

The destruction drive was carried out at the Dhandhuka Nagarpalika Solid Waste Disposal Centre and MRF Centre on the Dhandhuka-Barwala Road between 9 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. after court orders permitting disposal of the seized stock.

According to officials, the liquor and beer consignments had been seized in various prohibition cases registered during 2025 and 2026 across the three police stations under the Dhandhuka Division of Ahmedabad Rural Police.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Aastha Rana, in-charge Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dhandhuka Division, following instructions regarding disposal of seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor in prohibition cases.

Assistant Collector Vidya Sagar, Deputy Collector Joshi of Dholka, excise department officials, police personnel and panch witnesses were present during the destruction process, which officials said was carried out as per legal procedure.

The destruction comes amid continued prohibition enforcement drives across Ahmedabad district and other parts of Gujarat.

According to figures cited by the Gujarat government in the state assembly earlier this year, enforcement agencies in Ahmedabad seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor worth Rs 10.71 crore and narcotics worth Rs 3.87 crore during 2025.

In another recent enforcement drive ahead of local body elections, Ahmedabad Rural Police said it had seized 16,976 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor worth nearly Rs 97 lakh and country liquor valued at over Rs 10 lakh between April 1 and April 25 this year, while registering 870 prohibition-related offences.

Authorities have also reported several major prohibition-related crackdowns in recent months, including the seizure of liquor consignments allegedly smuggled into Gujarat through transport vehicles and interstate supply networks linked to bootlegging operations.