AIFF, Odisha Renew 5-Year Mou To Expand Elite Youth Football Partnership

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Department of Sports and Youth Services (DSYS), Government of Odisha, signed a renewed five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to continue and expand their elite youth football partnership. The MoU was signed by Vijay Yeddula, Director of Sports, DSYS, and AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan. AIFF Technical Director Syed Sabir Pasha was also present, according to a press release.

AIFF Hails Continued Partnership

The AIFF Deputy Secretary General Satyanarayan said, "We are deeply grateful to the Government of Odisha and the Department of Sports and Youth Services for their continued trust and support in renewing this partnership. The results from our first cohort speak for themselves - players who trained at the AIFF-FIFA Talent Academy have gone on to join top academies, represented India at the U17 level at just 15 years of age, and we have already seen promising youngsters from Odisha making their mark. This is only the beginning. With this renewed agreement, we are committed to building on that momentum and taking Indian football to greater heights."

Building on Success with a New Framework

Building on the first MoU signed in November 2023, the AIFF-FIFA Talent Academy has already delivered strong results - a semi-final finish in the U17 AIFF Elite Youth League 2024-25, four players in the India U17 national team setup, and an Odisha girl progressing to the India U19 Women's National Team - all within under two years. The new agreement establishes a more structured framework with defined roles, governance, performance benchmarks, and financial commitments.

Clear Roles for Future Development

Backed by FIFA's Talent Development Scheme, the academy will continue integrating international development standards, sports science, and clear pathways to professional football. AIFF will lead the technical and operational aspects of player development; DSYS will provide institutional, financial, and infrastructure support, the release said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)