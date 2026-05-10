403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Clash Reported at Ukrainian Recruitment Office in Western Region
(MENAFN) A confrontation reportedly broke out in western Ukraine’s Transcarpathia region after military recruitment personnel allegedly opened fire during a violent incident involving members of the Roma community, according to media reports.
The event took place on Saturday in the village of Mezhgorye after recruitment officers detained a local man. Following this, around 30 people gathered outside the enlistment office, attempting to force entry by throwing objects and damaging the building’s doors.
According to a journalist cited in reports, shots were fired during the escalation, with claims that both a pistol and a Kalashnikov rifle were used. Authorities initially rejected claims of live fire, stating only blank rounds had been discharged. However, this account was questioned after video material reportedly indicated that “at least four shots” could be heard.
The journalist further noted inconsistencies in official explanations, saying:
"Now even the testimony of the TCC employees themselves does not match,"
Later, the regional recruitment authority confirmed the confrontation, stating that a group had tried to storm the facility while disregarding instructions from personnel on site. The office said in a public statement that:
"the threat was localized, and the attack was repelled,"
Tensions around recruitment efforts in Ukraine have reportedly increased amid ongoing military pressures, with repeated accounts of forceful conscription practices. Informally referred to as “busification,” such practices are described in reports as involving the detention of military-age men in public spaces or workplaces, followed by their transfer to recruitment centers, where training periods are often brief before deployment.
The event took place on Saturday in the village of Mezhgorye after recruitment officers detained a local man. Following this, around 30 people gathered outside the enlistment office, attempting to force entry by throwing objects and damaging the building’s doors.
According to a journalist cited in reports, shots were fired during the escalation, with claims that both a pistol and a Kalashnikov rifle were used. Authorities initially rejected claims of live fire, stating only blank rounds had been discharged. However, this account was questioned after video material reportedly indicated that “at least four shots” could be heard.
The journalist further noted inconsistencies in official explanations, saying:
"Now even the testimony of the TCC employees themselves does not match,"
Later, the regional recruitment authority confirmed the confrontation, stating that a group had tried to storm the facility while disregarding instructions from personnel on site. The office said in a public statement that:
"the threat was localized, and the attack was repelled,"
Tensions around recruitment efforts in Ukraine have reportedly increased amid ongoing military pressures, with repeated accounts of forceful conscription practices. Informally referred to as “busification,” such practices are described in reports as involving the detention of military-age men in public spaces or workplaces, followed by their transfer to recruitment centers, where training periods are often brief before deployment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment