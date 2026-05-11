Dollar Advances For A Second Day, Supported By Strong US Jobs Data
Singapore: The US dollar advanced for a second day against its major peers in Asian trade on Monday, supported by strong US jobs data and safe-haven demand driven by developments in the Middle East.
The euro was down 0.2% at $1.1757, the yen slipped 0.3% to 157.155 yen per dollar and the British pound was 0.3% lower at $1.3590.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar slipped 0.2% to $0.7229, while its kiwi counterpart weakened 0.3% to $0.5948.
The Chinese yuan was 0.1% firmer against the dollar at 6.7939 yuan in offshore trade, up for an eighth consecutive day.
The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.1% at 98.103.
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