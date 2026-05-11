PM Modi Releases Commemorative Stamp, Rs 75 Coin At 'Somnath Amrut Mahotsav'

MENAFN - IANS) Gir Somnath, May 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released a commemorative postage stamp and a special Rs 75 coin during a public gathering held as part of the 'Somnath Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district.

The releases took place after the Prime Minister participated in religious ceremonies, including the Kumbhabhishek and Dhwaj Puja, at the Somnath Temple, marking 75 years of the reconstructed temple.

The commemorative stamp and coin were unveiled during PM Modi's address at a public meeting organised after the temple ceremonies.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the stamp and coin were issued to commemorate the“rich legacy and spiritual significance” of Somnath.

The Rs 75 commemorative coin has been issued to mark the 75th anniversary of the consecration of the reconstructed Somnath Temple.

Official notifications issued by the Ministry of Finance stated that the coin also commemorates 1,000 years of the temple's enduring religious significance and resilience.

According to officials, the coin is made of 99.9 per cent pure silver, weighs 40 grams and has a diameter of 44 millimetres with 200 serrations along the edge.

The obverse side carries the Lion Capital of Ashoka along with“Satyameva Jayate”, while the reverse features an image of the Somnath Temple and inscriptions referring to“1000 Years of India's Unwavering Faith and Devotion”.

The year“2026” and the inscription“Somnath Mandir, Gujarat” also appear on the reverse side.

The commemorative postage stamp released on the occasion highlights the Somnath Temple and its historical and spiritual importance in Indian civilisation.

The Somnath Amrut Mahotsav has been organised to commemorate 75 years since India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, inaugurated the reconstructed temple in 1951 after restoration efforts supported by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a roadshow in Somnath and participated in temple rituals in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, saints, temple trustees and senior officials.

The celebrations also featured an aerial display by the Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, cultural performances and ceremonial rituals attended by thousands of devotees and visitors from across the country.