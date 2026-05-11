Rajasthan CM Reaches Out To Villagers In Ajmer's Kadel, Announces Key Development Steps

MENAFN - IANS) Ajmer, May 11 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday underscored the state government's thrust on participatory governance by directly interacting with residents of Kadel village in Ajmer district during his morning walk.

A day after engaging with villagers at the Gram Chaupal on Sunday night, the Chief Minister walked through the village lanes early Monday, meeting residents at their doorsteps in a warm and informal atmosphere.

As he moved through the village, the Chief Minister sought blessings from elders and interacted with women, farmers, livestock rearers, youth, fruit and vegetable vendors, and sanitation workers. He gathered feedback on the implementation of the State Government's welfare schemes and listened carefully to the concerns and issues faced by the villagers.

Residents expressed enthusiasm and delight at finding the Chief Minister interacting with them so closely and informally. During the visit, he also interacted affectionately with children, inquired about their studies, and distributed chocolates among them.

The Chief Minister also visited the village's ancient Lord Sheshnag Temple, where he offered prayers for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the state. He interacted with devotees present at the temple premises as well.

During discussions with farmers, the Chief Minister spoke in detail about local agricultural produce, including roses, Amla (Indian gooseberry), Leswa (Gunda), Jamun (black plum), and onions, along with traditional farming practices.

Encouraging farmers to adopt scientific and innovation-driven agricultural methods, he emphasised that advanced farming techniques and water conservation efforts can significantly improve both production and income.

He stated that the State Government is working with sensitivity, commitment, and accountability for the holistic development of farmers and rural areas. Reviewing pending revenue-related matters in the village, the Chief Minister directed officials to organise special camps for the timely, transparent, and quality disposal of revenue disputes. He stressed that providing prompt relief to citizens remains among the State Government's highest priorities.

During the visit, the Chief Minister sat with villagers over tea and held informal discussions on village development, agriculture, education, and everyday issues. His approachable and friendly interaction left a strong impression on the villagers.

After listening to the demands and concerns raised by villagers, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure their swift resolution.

Responding to requests from residents, he announced the upgradation of the village's Primary Health Centre into a Community Health Centre. He also directed officials to improve transport connectivity by operating additional buses and instructed them to facilitate the construction of a boundary wall for the girls' school.

Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat, other public representatives, administrative officials, and a large number of villagers were present on the occasion.