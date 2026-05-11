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Pezeshkian Says Iran Entered US Talks to Dominate, Not Submit
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared Sunday that ongoing negotiations with the United States are driven by a determination to defend Iran's national interests — not capitulate to external pressure.
"If there is any talk of dialogue or negotiation, it does not mean surrender or backing down, but rather the goal is to secure the rights of the Iranian nation and powerfully defend national interests," Pezeshkian said in a statement carried by a state-run news agency.
Addressing a task force convened to oversee reconstruction of war damage inflicted during the US-Israeli military campaign, Pezeshkian vowed that Iran "will never bow before the enemy."
The remarks come amid a deeply fraught regional landscape set in motion on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel and American allies across the Gulf. The escalation also triggered the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, sending shockwaves through global energy markets.
A ceasefire negotiated through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8, though subsequent rounds of talks in Islamabad failed to produce a durable accord. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely, carving out space for diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a permanent resolution to the conflict.
"If there is any talk of dialogue or negotiation, it does not mean surrender or backing down, but rather the goal is to secure the rights of the Iranian nation and powerfully defend national interests," Pezeshkian said in a statement carried by a state-run news agency.
Addressing a task force convened to oversee reconstruction of war damage inflicted during the US-Israeli military campaign, Pezeshkian vowed that Iran "will never bow before the enemy."
The remarks come amid a deeply fraught regional landscape set in motion on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel and American allies across the Gulf. The escalation also triggered the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, sending shockwaves through global energy markets.
A ceasefire negotiated through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8, though subsequent rounds of talks in Islamabad failed to produce a durable accord. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely, carving out space for diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a permanent resolution to the conflict.
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