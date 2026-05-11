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Hamas Accuses Israel of Targeting Gaza Police to Spread Chaos
(MENAFN) The Palestinian group Hamas has said that Israeli attacks targeting police personnel and facilities in the Gaza Strip are intended to deepen insecurity and maintain chaos in the territory, according to reports on Sunday.
The statement followed an early morning strike in the southern city of Khan Younis, where two police officers were killed when their vehicle was hit, in what local reports described as another breach of a ceasefire that has been in place since last October.
Hamas said the targeting of police forces reflects what it described as ongoing Israeli actions against Palestinians, and argued that such operations are aimed at undermining public order and preventing the restoration of normal life in Gaza.
The group called on the international community, as well as mediators and guarantors of the ceasefire agreement, to intervene and pressure for an end to what it described as continued violations. It also urged efforts to provide protection and humanitarian relief to civilians in the territory.
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured since the ceasefire began, with continued reports of shelling and gunfire incidents.
The ceasefire followed a prolonged conflict that began in October 2023, during which Gaza has seen extensive destruction and a large number of casualties, alongside widespread damage to civilian infrastructure, according to local authorities.
The statement followed an early morning strike in the southern city of Khan Younis, where two police officers were killed when their vehicle was hit, in what local reports described as another breach of a ceasefire that has been in place since last October.
Hamas said the targeting of police forces reflects what it described as ongoing Israeli actions against Palestinians, and argued that such operations are aimed at undermining public order and preventing the restoration of normal life in Gaza.
The group called on the international community, as well as mediators and guarantors of the ceasefire agreement, to intervene and pressure for an end to what it described as continued violations. It also urged efforts to provide protection and humanitarian relief to civilians in the territory.
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured since the ceasefire began, with continued reports of shelling and gunfire incidents.
The ceasefire followed a prolonged conflict that began in October 2023, during which Gaza has seen extensive destruction and a large number of casualties, alongside widespread damage to civilian infrastructure, according to local authorities.
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