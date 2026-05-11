Somnath Temple's Restoration In 1951 Marked Proclamation Of India's Spirit Of Independence: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Gir Somnath, May 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the restoration of Somnath Temple in 1951 marked the "proclamation of India's spirit of independence", while also sending a message to the world that the country has moved forward on the path of reclaiming its ancient glory.

He participated in various ceremonies at the Somnath Temple during the 'Somnath Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations marking 75 years since the inauguration of the reconstructed temple.

The event commemorated 75 years since the restored Somnath Temple was inaugurated by India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, in 1951, following reconstruction efforts led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. During this, he also released a commemorative stamp and coin, commemorating the legacy of the sacred shrine.

Beginning his speech with the cheers of "Har Har Mahadev," PM Modi addressed the large gathering and emphasised the importance of the rituals performed at the Somnath Temple, all amidst Vedic chants on this auspicious occasion.

"Time itself manifests by His will; He is eternal and beyond time, and embodies time itself. Today, we are celebrating 75 years of the consecration of the idol of that supreme deity, Lord Mahadev. He is the one from whom the universe is created and into whom it dissolves," he said, adding, "Today, we are celebrating the reconstruction of His sacred abode. All this is because of the blessings of Lord Shiva."

"As a devoted follower of Somnath, I have visited this place many times and bowed before the deity on numerous occasions. However, now, as I was coming here, this journey through time gave me a deeply pleasant experience," the Prime Minister said.

Recalling his last visit to the Temple, PM Modi said people are not just witnessing two programmes held at the temple, but because "we were blessed by Lord Shiva to experience the 1000-year journey of Somnath."

The Prime Minister said that the restoration of the Somnath Temple in 1951 was not an "ordinary event".

"If India became independent in 1947, then the consecration of Somnath in 1951 marked the proclamation of India's spirit of independence. At the time of independence, Sardar Patel unified more than 500 princely states to shape the modern form of a united India. Additionally, with the restoration of Somnath Temple, he sent a message to the world that India is not only independent but has already embarked on the path to reclaiming its ancient glory," he said.

This occasion, PM Modi said that it is not just a glimpse of a 75-year journey, but the "resolve of creation emerging from destruction, which Somnath has embodied".

"I see the victory of truth over falsehood, which Prabhas Patan has repeatedly witnessed. I see thousands of years of spiritual consciousness that have given the entire world the message of human welfare," he added.

The event commemorated 75 years since the restored Somnath Temple was inaugurated by India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, in 1951, following reconstruction efforts led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

PM Modi arrived at the temple after holding a roadshow through Somnath, where large crowds gathered along the route to greet him.

Artists from different parts of the country performed cultural programmes as the Prime Minister's convoy moved towards the temple complex.

At the temple, the Prime Minister took part in various ceremonies, including Jalabhishek, Maha Puja and Dhwaj Pooja.

The Kumbhabhishek was performed using holy water collected from 11 pilgrimage sites across the country.