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Turkey Strongly Denounces Attack on Police Station in Pakistan
(MENAFN) Türkiye has strongly condemned a deadly attack targeting a police station in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to reports on Sunday.
In a statement, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry expressed condolences for those killed in the incident, saying it mourns the victims and extends sympathy to their families as well as to the people of Pakistan.
The ministry also reiterated its support for Pakistan in its counterterrorism efforts, stating that “Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.”
The attack occurred Saturday night in the Bannu District and involved a combination of gunfire and explosives, local media reported. At least 15 police officers were killed, making it one of the deadliest recent attacks in the region.
According to reports, a suspected suicide attacker rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a police checkpoint before armed assailants opened fire and detonated additional explosives.
City police chief Sajjad Khan said three other officers were injured in the assault.
Pakistan has experienced a rise in militant violence in recent years, with many attacks attributed to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which Islamabad says operates from across the border in Afghanistan.
In a statement, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry expressed condolences for those killed in the incident, saying it mourns the victims and extends sympathy to their families as well as to the people of Pakistan.
The ministry also reiterated its support for Pakistan in its counterterrorism efforts, stating that “Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.”
The attack occurred Saturday night in the Bannu District and involved a combination of gunfire and explosives, local media reported. At least 15 police officers were killed, making it one of the deadliest recent attacks in the region.
According to reports, a suspected suicide attacker rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a police checkpoint before armed assailants opened fire and detonated additional explosives.
City police chief Sajjad Khan said three other officers were injured in the assault.
Pakistan has experienced a rise in militant violence in recent years, with many attacks attributed to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which Islamabad says operates from across the border in Afghanistan.
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