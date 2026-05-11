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Ukraine Signals Cooperation with Nordic and Baltic States on Airspace Security
(MENAFN) Ukraine has expressed readiness to deepen coordination with Baltic countries and Finland on airspace protection following recent drone-related incidents reported in the region.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv is prepared to work closely with regional partners to strengthen aerial security after discussions with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze.
Sybiha stated that recent investigations linked the incidents to electronic warfare conditions affecting Ukrainian drones. He wrote on the social media platform X that “The investigations proved that this was the result of Russian electronic warfare deliberately diverting Ukrainian drones from their targets in Russia,” and added that Ukraine’s priority is to ensure “maximum safety” for Latvia, the wider Baltic region, and Finland.
The statement follows an incident on May 7 when Latvia formally protested to Russia after several drones reportedly entered its airspace from Russian territory. According to Latvia’s Foreign Ministry, the Russian chargé d’affaires was summoned over drone incursions detected in the eastern municipalities of Rezekne, Balvi, and Ludza.
Russia, however, offered a different account, describing the event as an attempted Ukrainian drone attack targeting civilian infrastructure near St. Petersburg and claiming the aircraft were launched in a way that involved Latvian airspace.
Russian defense authorities also reported that their air defense systems tracked multiple drones during the incident. They further claimed to have observed foreign fighter jets, including French-made Dassault Rafale aircraft and F-16 Fighting Falcon jets, operating over Latvian territory.
In addition, Russia said a Ukrainian-made An-196 Lyutyy drone entered its airspace and was intercepted near the Pskov region.
The competing narratives highlight ongoing regional tensions and increasing concerns over airspace security across Eastern Europe, particularly as drone warfare and electronic interference continue to shape the conflict dynamics.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv is prepared to work closely with regional partners to strengthen aerial security after discussions with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze.
Sybiha stated that recent investigations linked the incidents to electronic warfare conditions affecting Ukrainian drones. He wrote on the social media platform X that “The investigations proved that this was the result of Russian electronic warfare deliberately diverting Ukrainian drones from their targets in Russia,” and added that Ukraine’s priority is to ensure “maximum safety” for Latvia, the wider Baltic region, and Finland.
The statement follows an incident on May 7 when Latvia formally protested to Russia after several drones reportedly entered its airspace from Russian territory. According to Latvia’s Foreign Ministry, the Russian chargé d’affaires was summoned over drone incursions detected in the eastern municipalities of Rezekne, Balvi, and Ludza.
Russia, however, offered a different account, describing the event as an attempted Ukrainian drone attack targeting civilian infrastructure near St. Petersburg and claiming the aircraft were launched in a way that involved Latvian airspace.
Russian defense authorities also reported that their air defense systems tracked multiple drones during the incident. They further claimed to have observed foreign fighter jets, including French-made Dassault Rafale aircraft and F-16 Fighting Falcon jets, operating over Latvian territory.
In addition, Russia said a Ukrainian-made An-196 Lyutyy drone entered its airspace and was intercepted near the Pskov region.
The competing narratives highlight ongoing regional tensions and increasing concerns over airspace security across Eastern Europe, particularly as drone warfare and electronic interference continue to shape the conflict dynamics.
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