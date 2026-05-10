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Italian Ex-Ambassador Detained Over Illegal Schengen Visa Scheme
(MENAFN) Italian financial police have taken a former ambassador into custody on allegations he ran an illicit visa operation from within the country's embassy in Uzbekistan, local media reported Friday.
Rome prosecutors are pursuing charges against former Italian envoy to Tashkent, Piergabriele Papadia de Bottini di Sant'Agnese, and his alleged associate Tatiana Tarakanova, on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and engaging in corruption through abuse of official authority, newspaper La Repubblica reported. The arrests were executed under a precautionary order issued by a Rome investigating judge.
Authorities allege the duo engineered a systematic scheme to issue long-stay tourist visas to Russian nationals who failed to meet Schengen entry criteria, collecting illicit payments between €4,000 and €16,000 — nearly $4,300 to $17,200 — a stark contrast to the legitimate fee range of €45 to €60, or roughly $49 to $65.
The operation reportedly ran through Moscow-based travel agencies and enabled a minimum of 95 Russian citizens to bypass key entry requirements, including proof of residency within the consular district and mandatory in-person consulate appearances. Investigators further allege that some visa applications were submitted via Telegram and processed entirely outside sanctioned official channels.
The investigation was triggered in July of last year when Italy's Foreign Ministry conducted an inspection and uncovered irregularities in visa documentation alongside missing entry records for applicants visiting the embassy.
Recorded conversations obtained by investigators reportedly captured Papadia stating he "needed money," pointing to alleged financial motivations behind the scheme. Papadia subsequently told investigators the recording "needs to be contextualized," insisting the remarks were made during a tense period surrounding the inspection.
Authorities are currently reviewing approximately 400 visa files and scrutinizing assets linked to Papadia, with holdings estimated at around €3 million.
Rome prosecutors are pursuing charges against former Italian envoy to Tashkent, Piergabriele Papadia de Bottini di Sant'Agnese, and his alleged associate Tatiana Tarakanova, on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and engaging in corruption through abuse of official authority, newspaper La Repubblica reported. The arrests were executed under a precautionary order issued by a Rome investigating judge.
Authorities allege the duo engineered a systematic scheme to issue long-stay tourist visas to Russian nationals who failed to meet Schengen entry criteria, collecting illicit payments between €4,000 and €16,000 — nearly $4,300 to $17,200 — a stark contrast to the legitimate fee range of €45 to €60, or roughly $49 to $65.
The operation reportedly ran through Moscow-based travel agencies and enabled a minimum of 95 Russian citizens to bypass key entry requirements, including proof of residency within the consular district and mandatory in-person consulate appearances. Investigators further allege that some visa applications were submitted via Telegram and processed entirely outside sanctioned official channels.
The investigation was triggered in July of last year when Italy's Foreign Ministry conducted an inspection and uncovered irregularities in visa documentation alongside missing entry records for applicants visiting the embassy.
Recorded conversations obtained by investigators reportedly captured Papadia stating he "needed money," pointing to alleged financial motivations behind the scheme. Papadia subsequently told investigators the recording "needs to be contextualized," insisting the remarks were made during a tense period surrounding the inspection.
Authorities are currently reviewing approximately 400 visa files and scrutinizing assets linked to Papadia, with holdings estimated at around €3 million.
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