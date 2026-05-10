IOM Organizes Justice League Football Tournament In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) -- The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Jordan held the Justice League Football Tournament in Amman to mark Europe Day 2026 and celebrate the "strong" partnership between Jordan's justice-sector institutions and the European Union (EU).

The tournament brought together 5 teams representing the Judicial Council, the Ministry of Justice, the Public Security Directorate (PSD), the EU, and "Partners for Justice," which included players from the IOM, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), and the Jordan Bar Association.

The event aimed to promote teamwork, institutional cooperation, and the values of justice, while reiterating a "shared commitment" to strengthening access to justice for all in Jordan.

The clashes were officiated by refugee referees trained under the LaLiga Zaatari and Azraq Social Project, implemented in cooperation with the Association Football Development Program (AFDP) Global. Their participation highlighted the positive role of sport in promoting social inclusion, skills development, and community engagement.

The tournament was held in a league format and concluded with a final match, which was kicked off by IOM Jordan Chief of Mission Fathima Nusrath Ghazzali.

The final brought together the PSD and the Ministry of Justice in a competitive match PSD claimed the tournament title after a 4-1 victory. An awards ceremony was held after the final clash, during which trophies and medals were presented to the winning team and participants.

Talking at the closing ceremony, Isidro Garcia, team leader of the EU-funded Support to Access to Justice in Jordan project, said the initiative celebrates partnership and the shared commitment to ensuring access to justice for all.

"Sport brings people together and promotes values that align with the justice system, including cooperation, coordination, respect for fair rules, equality among players, and the neutrality of referees," Garcia said.

The tournament provided an informal and interactive platform for institutional partners to engage beyond traditional coordination frameworks, while helping raise awareness of the importance of ensuring access to justice for all.

//Petra// AO