Stable Warm Weather To Continue Through Wednesday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) -- Warm and stable conditions are expected to dominate through midweek, with relatively hot weather continuing in desert and low-lying areas, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

Weather conditions on Sunday remain warm across most regions, while relatively hot conditions prevail in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Medium- and high-level clouds are expected to appear intermittently, accompanied by moderate easterly to southeasterly winds.

The Meteorological Department said Monday will bring little change in the overall weather pattern, with warm conditions continuing across most regions and relatively hot weather persisting in low-lying areas. Winds will shift northwesterly and become active at intervals.

Similar conditions are forecast to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, with warm weather prevailing across most regions and relatively hot conditions concentrated in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Northwesterly winds are expected to remain moderate, becoming active at times, particularly in desert regions.

Temperature ranges on Sunday reflect the prevailing warm pattern, with East Amman forecast between 30 C and 15 C, and West Amman between 28 C and 13 C. Northern highlands and the Sharah highlands are both expected to record 26 C to 13 C.

In the Badia, temperatures are forecast between 37 C and 21 C, while the plains will see 30 C to 15 C. The northern Jordan Valley is expected at 35 C to 17 C, rising to 36 C to 21 C in the southern valley. The Dead Sea will record 35 C to 19 C, while Aqaba reaches 34 C to 20 C.

//Petra// RZ