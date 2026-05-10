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US-Iran Ceasefire Tensions Escalate After New Strikes Near Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Military tensions between the United States and Iran have intensified following a new round of strikes near the Strait of Hormuz, with both sides accusing each other of violating an existing ceasefire, according to reports.
US forces carried out attacks on Iranian-linked targets in the region, with American military officials stating that the strikes targeted launch facilities, surveillance systems, and command infrastructure as part of what they described as defensive operations.
US President Donald Trump minimized the scale of the attacks, referring to them as “just a love tap” after Iran had “trifled” with Washington. He also warned that the US response would become “a lot harder, and a lot more violently” if Tehran failed to quickly reach an agreement.
“I’ll let you know when there’s no ceasefire… You’re just going to have to look at one big glow coming out of Iran,” the US leader stated.
American officials further accused Iran of launching an “unprovoked” assault involving missiles, drones, and small boats targeting US naval vessels operating in the area, including the USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta, and USS Mason.
Iran rejected those claims and instead accused Washington of breaching the ceasefire first. Tehran alleged that US forces attacked an oil tanker inside Iranian territorial waters and coordinated with “some regional countries” in strikes affecting civilian coastal areas near Bandar Khamir, Sirik, and Qeshm Island.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard naval forces also claimed that several US warships withdrew from the strategic waterway after sustaining “significant damage.” US Central Command and President Trump denied that any American military assets had been hit.
The latest exchange of accusations adds to growing instability around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route that remains central to rising regional tensions.
US forces carried out attacks on Iranian-linked targets in the region, with American military officials stating that the strikes targeted launch facilities, surveillance systems, and command infrastructure as part of what they described as defensive operations.
US President Donald Trump minimized the scale of the attacks, referring to them as “just a love tap” after Iran had “trifled” with Washington. He also warned that the US response would become “a lot harder, and a lot more violently” if Tehran failed to quickly reach an agreement.
“I’ll let you know when there’s no ceasefire… You’re just going to have to look at one big glow coming out of Iran,” the US leader stated.
American officials further accused Iran of launching an “unprovoked” assault involving missiles, drones, and small boats targeting US naval vessels operating in the area, including the USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta, and USS Mason.
Iran rejected those claims and instead accused Washington of breaching the ceasefire first. Tehran alleged that US forces attacked an oil tanker inside Iranian territorial waters and coordinated with “some regional countries” in strikes affecting civilian coastal areas near Bandar Khamir, Sirik, and Qeshm Island.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard naval forces also claimed that several US warships withdrew from the strategic waterway after sustaining “significant damage.” US Central Command and President Trump denied that any American military assets had been hit.
The latest exchange of accusations adds to growing instability around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route that remains central to rising regional tensions.
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