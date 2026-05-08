Zelensky Says Ukraine Has Received Russia's Consent For 1,000-For-1,000 Prisoner Exchange

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine has received Russia's agreement to conduct a military prisoner exchange in a "1,000 for 1,000" format.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, within the framework of the negotiating process mediated by the American side, we received Russia's agreement to conduct a prisoner exchange in the format of 1,000 for 1,000. A ceasefire regime must also be established on May 9, 10, and 11. Ukraine is consistently working to bring its people home from Russian captivity. I have instructed our team to promptly prepare everything necessary for the exchange," he said.

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According to Zelensky, in recent days, there have been many appeals and signals regarding the setup for tomorrow in Moscow in connection with Ukraine's long-range sanctions.

"The principle of symmetry in our actions is well known and has been clearly communicated to the Russian side. An additional argument for Ukraine in determining our position has always been the resolution of one of the key humanitarian issues of this war – namely, the release of prisoners of war. Red Square is less important to us than the lives of Ukrainian prisoners who can be brought home," he said.

Zelensky thanked U.S. President Donald Trump and his team for their effective diplomatic involvement.

"We expect the United States to ensure that the Russian side fulfills these agreements," he added.