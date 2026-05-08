Philippines Ex-President Duterte's ICC Lawyer Quits, Defence Team Reorganised

British-Israeli lawyer Nicholas Kaufman has formally withdrawn as lead defence counsel for former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, who is facing charges of crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In the public redacted version of 'Counsel's Request to Withdraw' released by the ICC on Friday, Kaufman noted he was "originally engaged to represent Mr Duterte for the period of one year. This engagement terminated on 31 March 2026."

Kaufman said he has spoken with Duterte, who told him of his plan to hire another counsel. Kaufman represented Duterte at the ICC since March 11 last year. His replacement was not revealed but the lawyer was referred to as a male.

“Counsel has spoken to [REDACTED] who has indeed confirmed that he is ready willing and able to assume immediate representation and that his terms of engagement have been agreed. Counsel informed [REDACTED] of pending deadlines and [REDACTED] assured him that he will be able to attend the status conference set for 27 May 2026,” Kaufman wrote.

Kaufman also assured that his unnamed replacement "has a wealth of experience at the International Criminal Court, and will be able to attend the status conference set for May 27."

Kaufman's withdrawal, however, is still subject to the ICC Trial Chamber III's approval. This is the court that handles Duterte's three counts of crimes against humanity case.

"In the event that leave is granted, I affirm that I will adhere to all relevant provisions of the Code of Professional Conduct concerning confidentiality and record-keeping," Kaufman assured.

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