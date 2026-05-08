Dr. Tam Cummings To Headline 'Power Of The Mind' Dementia Conference Hosted By Arden Courts In Bethlehem

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Arden Courts communities in Allentown and Old Orchard will host Power of the Mind with Dr. Tam Cummings, an educational dementia care conference designed to help families, caregivers, and professionals better understand and respond to Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. The event will take place Thursday, June 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The conference will feature nationally recognized gerontologist, author, and dementia care expert Tam Cummings, PhD. Known for translating complex clinical information into practical, real-world strategies, Dr. Cummings has educated caregivers and healthcare professionals across the country and is widely regarded as a leading voice in dementia care education.

“How do you know when it is time for memory care and support? That is one of the most important questions families face, and it starts with understanding what type of dementia you are dealing with,” said Tam Cummings, PhD, gerontologist.“This conference helps answer both.”

Throughout the program, attendees will gain practical insight into recognizing when additional support may be needed, understanding the differences between types of dementia, practicing self-compassion as a caregiver, and improving communication with healthcare providers.

“Education changes how families experience this journey,” said Sherley Perdomo, Senior Marketing & Sales Director, Arden Courts at Old Orchard.“When people understand what is happening and why, they can respond in ways that reduce stress, improve communication, and ultimately create better outcomes for everyone involved.”

A limited number of attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in scheduled one-on-one consultations with Dr. Cummings following the conference, providing individualized guidance based on each family's unique situation.

The event will include a complimentary lunch, vendor resources, community connections, and raffles. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with local organizations offering support and services for individuals living with dementia and those who care for them.

The Bethlehem conference is part of Arden Courts' broader Power of the Mind educational series, which brings expert-led dementia education and support to communities nationwide.

The conference is free to attend, and registration is available in advance. Space for one-on-one consultations is limited.

For additional information and to register, please visit the event's Eventbrite page.

About Arden Courts

Arden Courts is a leader in specialized memory care, providing safe, supportive environments designed specifically for individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Through thoughtfully designed communities and dedicated care teams, Arden Courts supports residents and families with compassion, dignity, and purpose.

About Tam Cummings, PhD

Tam Cummings, PhD, is a gerontologist and nationally recognized dementia care expert. She founded her practice in 2009 to advance caregiver education and improve dementia care programs. A top-ranked speaker at more than 300 conferences, she is the author of four books for caregivers and the developer of the Dementia Behavioral Assessment Tool (DBAT), based on decades of research in skilled nursing and memory care. Dr. Cummings has served as a subject matter expert on state-funded training initiatives aimed at improving care practices and reducing the use of antipsychotic medications.