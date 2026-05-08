Vanguard Announces Cash Distributions For The Vanguard Etfs (VRE & VDY)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final May 2026 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on May 15, 2026 will receive cash distributions payable on May 25, 2026. Details of the“per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Vanguard ETF ® TSX Ticker Symbol Distribution per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF VRE 0.07391 92203B107 CA92203B1076 Monthly Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF VDY 0.20906 92203Q104 CA92203Q1046 Monthly



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About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $192 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $145 billion in assets (as of February 28, 2026) with 38 Canadian ETFs and ten mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $12.3 trillion (CAD $16.7 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $4.3 trillion (CAD $5.8 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of January 31, 2026). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia. The firm offers 465 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 50 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Gierasimczuk

Vanguard Canada Public Relations

Phone: 416-263-7087

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Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

London Stock Exchange Group companies include FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), MTS Next Limited ("MTS"), and FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. ("FTSE TMX"). All rights reserved. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "MTS®", "FTSE TMX®" and "FTSE Russell" and other service marks and trademarks related to the FTSE or Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies and are used by FTSE, MTS, FTSE TMX and Russell under licence. All information is provided for information purposes only. No responsibility or liability can be accepted by the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor its licensors for any errors or for any loss from use of this publication. Neither the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor any of its licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Indexes or the fitness or suitability of the Indexes for any particular purpose to which they might be put.



The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI”), and has been licensed for use by The Vanguard Group, Inc. (Vanguard). Standard & Poor's®, S&P® and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Vanguard. Vanguard ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500 Index.