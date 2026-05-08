Australian Envoy Meets Meghalaya Governor Explores Education, Tourism Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, May 8 (IANS) Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green on Friday called on Meghalaya Governor C.H. Vijayashankar at Lok Bhavan in Shillong and discussed avenues of cooperation in higher education, sustainable development, eco-tourism and water sports.

The meeting was attended by Australia's Consul General to India Bernard Lynch and Meghalaya Additional Chief Secretary H.C. Chaudhary, officials said.

During the interaction, both sides explored opportunities to strengthen collaboration between Australia and Meghalaya in areas such as academic exchange, research partnerships, environmental sustainability and youth engagement.

Discussions focused extensively on higher education, with emphasis on student exchange programmes, institutional collaboration and knowledge-sharing initiatives between universities and educational institutions in Meghalaya and Australia.

Officials said the talks highlighted the importance of expanding international academic linkages to create opportunities for students and researchers from the northeastern state.

The Australian envoy also expressed interest in Meghalaya's constitutional and socio-cultural framework aimed at safeguarding tribal rights and preserving indigenous traditions.

Green appreciated the constitutional protections available to tribal communities in Meghalaya and sought to understand the state's unique governance structure and customary practices.

Governor Vijayashankar briefed the visiting delegation on Meghalaya's democratic traditions, constitutional safeguards and ongoing efforts to balance cultural preservation with inclusive growth and development.

The meeting also touched upon the state's potential in eco-tourism and adventure tourism, particularly the scope for development of water-based activities such as surfing, kayaking, diving and water skiing.

The Governor highlighted Meghalaya's rich biodiversity, scenic landscapes and ecological resources, including the potential of medicinal plants for research, wellness initiatives and sustainable economic development.

Officials said the discussions reflected growing international interest in the Northeast region and Meghalaya's emerging role as a destination for educational, cultural and tourism partnerships.

Earlier in the day, Green attended a programme organised by Asian Confluence in Shillong, where discussions centred on regional connectivity, international engagement and cultural exchanges.

The visit is expected to further strengthen people-to-people ties and deepen cooperation between Australia and Meghalaya across multiple sectors, officials added.