Osaka Night Cruise Featuring Refined Japanese Cuisine Enhances Services For International Visitors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- NUREX Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Joto-ku, Osaka City; Representative Director: Masayoshi Sato) has announced that it will be enhancing its services for European and American visitors to Japan on its luxury Japan cuisine cruise operating in Osaka. The cruise has received positive reviews, particularly from local customers.

A special moment with Osaka's sparkling night view as the backdrop

This two-hour dinner cruise allows visitors the opportunity to savor the charm of Osaka, the so-called“city of Water.” Passengers can enjoy a special Japanese course featuring sushi or Wagyu beef while taking in the dazzling night view from the open-air deck. The panoramic view of Osaka that can only be seen from the water is another highlight. This unique, extraordinary experience will create a special moment.

Japanese fine dining on a luxurious ship

Inside the ship, with its sleek and modern interior design, guests can enjoy a Japanese course meal featuring seasonal ingredients, including sushi and Wagyu beef, while admiring the tranquility of the waterfront. The spacious table layout and open-air deck are ideal for a wide variety of occasions, including anniversaries, business meetings, and group travel.

Eco-Friendly Next Generation EV Cruise Ship

The Queen Bee M7 used for this cruise is equipped with a high-voltage lithium-ion battery manufactured by the German company Torqeedo GmbH, which produces the world's number one marine electric propulsion system. This eco-friendly EV ship glides quietly down the river, with minimal vibration and is one of the largest small EV sightseeing/tourist passenger in Japan

Customizable interior layout for various needs

The spacious cabin can accommodate groups from 10 to 50 guests, with a variety of seating arrangements to suit various needs. The vast amount of space allows free customization to create a special, private setting for every group.

Background of this service

As the number of international visitors to Japan has increased in recent years, there has been growing demand for hands-on experiences that allow travelers to engage deeply with Japanese culture and cuisine in addition to sightseeing.

While this cruise has traditionally been popular with locals, increased inquiries and demand from inbound tourists has led to the company strengthening their services for international customers.

In addition, the company has enhanced their support systems for these customers, such as providing a translated version of the official website and English menus, to ensure a more comfortable experience.

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Service details

Name: M7 PREMIER CRUISE

Duration: Two hours

Route: Osaka City

Includes: Gourmet Japanese meal and river cruise experience

Price: Starting at 34,620 yen (incl. tax)

Contact

NUREX Co., Ltd.

Headquarters: 1-8-18 Shigita, Joto-ku, Osaka City, Osaka, Japan

Department: Global EC Division

Tel.: +81-6-6930-5110

Email:...